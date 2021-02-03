Lyons a solid No. 1 in area rankings

“District wrestling is normally 12 teams in class B with a maximum of 12 kids per bracket. Subdistricts cuts the district in half into six and six and it eliminates two wrestlers in each sub district assuming the weight classes are full,” said Mauler. “The pros to it- It is allowing us to wrestle and compete as a team during a COVID 19 year. The cons of it: A lot of the brackets only have four to five kids anyway so it is kind of pointless to do it. There will be a lot of rematches in back to back weeks and it is always hard to beat the same kid twice in a row. Odds will be a lot of kids will only get two matches so it will hurt mat time as our normal tournaments give us four to five.”