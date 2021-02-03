Lyons a solid No. 1 in area rankings

YORK-“To be the man, you gotta to beat the man” and so far no one has been able to defeat York’s Kobe Lyons on the mats this year.
That was a phrase made famous by Ric Flair a professional wrestler back in the 1980’s.
Lyons is the No. 1 rated wrestler in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association/Huskerland rankings at 160 pounds and he is 32-0 with an impressive list of wins.
This weekend for the first time the districts are being divided up into two subdistricts and those wrestlers that survive will advance to the district finals the following week.
York head coach Brett Mauler explained a little bit about how the subdistrict will work and his thoughts with both the pros and the cons.
“District wrestling is normally 12 teams in class B with a maximum of 12 kids per bracket. Subdistricts cuts the district in half into six and six and it eliminates two wrestlers in each sub district assuming the weight classes are full,” said Mauler. “The pros to it- It is allowing us to wrestle and compete as a team during a COVID 19 year. The cons of it: A lot of the brackets only have four to five kids anyway so it is kind of pointless to do it. There will be a lot of rematches in back to back weeks and it is always hard to beat the same kid twice in a row. Odds will be a lot of kids will only get two matches so it will hurt mat time as our normal tournaments give us four to five.”
Here is what the NSSA said.
“The change was put into effect in order to reduce the amount of people that would gather for one big district tournament. Each district will now be split in half into two sub districts. The top four wrestlers in each weight class from each sub district will then advance to the district tournament with the opportunity to qualify for the state championships.”
York will host the B2-B subdistrict which will get underway at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Along with York the teams will include; Blair, Falls City, Omaha Gross Catholic, Seward and Wayne. The district meet will be held in Blair next weekend.
Going into the subdistricts here are the area top 10 wrestlers and honorable mention selections.
All ratings referred to are from the NSWCA/Huskerland ratings.
1. Kobe Lyons, SR., York High School. Record: 32-0. No. 1 rated in the Class B 160-pound rankings. Since the last ratings Lyons has had some impressive wins and one very impressive three-day stretch. On a Thursday night at a York Triangular he took down Milford’s Carter Springer (No. 6 in C) and Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola (No. 1 at 152 in C). On that following Saturday at the Northwest Duals he defeated Nolan Eller of Aquinas (No. 2 in C) and GINW’s Austin Cooley who is No. 3 in Class B. He also beat Cooley this past weekend 5-0 at the Central Conference Meet.
2. Kyle Sterup, SR., Cross County/Osceola. Record 40-1. No. 1 rated at 220 pounds in Class C, Cross County/Osceola senior Kyle Sterup has wrestled anywhere from 195 to 285 this year. Currently he appears to be settled in at 195. His list of wins is also impressive as he defeated the No.3 Brandon Beeson of Tri-County; the No. 4 Aiden Worthy of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City and No. 5 Hunter Oborny of Milford. His only loss this season came at 285 to the No. 1 rated wrestler in Class C Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian.
3. Cameron Graham, JR., Cross County/Osceola. Record 39-3. Rated No. 1 at 152 pounds in Class C. Graham lost three times since the last ratings, one to Carter Springer of Milford (No. 6 in C); No. 1 Kobe Lyons in B and Class D No. 1 Colton Holthus of Garden County. His loss to Kobe Lyons was a 3-2 decision in a very tight match. He has recorded wins over No. 4 Ethan Mullaly of North Bend; Clayton Harris of David City and Christopher Feldner of Kearney Catholic rated No. 6. He has also made the move from 160 to 152 pounds.
4. Travis Meyer, SO., Fillmore Central. Record is 39-4. Rated as the No. 5 wrestler in Class C at 106 pounds. Meyer has added two more invite titles to his impressive resume this year. The sophomore has picked up a couple of big wins as he defeated Triston Wells of Thayer Central who is rated No. 6 in Class D and Wilber-Clatonia’s Pedro Hernandez who is the No. 3 wrestler in Class C at 106 pounds. This past weekend at the Southern Nebraska Conference Meet he took second place as he lost to Class D No. 2 Hayden Neeman 10-4. Meyer also has a win this season over Neeman 11-6.
5. Thomas Ivey, SR., York High School. His record is 27-3. He is rated as the No. 6 wrestler in Class B at 126 pounds. Despite two losses since the last ratings, both of those came in early January. One to a defending Class C state champion in Konnor Schluckebier of Milford and Class C No. 2 rated Zach Zitek of Aquinas. Having made the move from 132 to 126, Ivey appears to have his feet under him for the stretch run. Key wins have come against Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central (No. 4 in Class C); Dylan Hubbard of Lexington in the Central Conference finals and Class A wrestlers Kenneth Bryant of Bellevue West and Drake Miles of North Platte.
6. Alex Schademann, SO., Fillmore Central. His record is 32-5. He is the No. 4 ranked wrestler at 126 points in Class C. His only loss was to York’s Thomas Ivey and that was a 6-3 decision just this last weekend. He defeated Milford’s Konnor Schluckebier in the SNC finals on Saturday and holds a 2-1 record over the Class C defending state champion.
7. Kaleb Eliker, SR., York High School. His record is 20-1 this season. He is unranked at the time. Injuries have taken a toll this season on Eliker and only this past weekend did the senior get back to action. Eliker won the 132 pound bracket at the Central Conference meet with a win over 27-5 Kevin Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview.
8. Bryce Reed, SR., Cross County/Osceola. His record is 26-2. He is rated as the No. 5 wrestler in Class C at 160 pounds. Reed has been on the shelf with injuries the past month and has only wrestled a handful of matches. This is the reason for his drop from the top five. Reed did win the Medicine Valley Invite in impressive fashion with a win over Class D No. 4 Brett Tyron of Southwest.
9. Carson Fehlhafer, JR., Centennial High School. His record is 42-5 and he is currently unranked. The junior heavyweight is starting to turn some heads as he picked up two wins over Fairbury’s Kazz Hyson (37-8) and he also defeated the No. 5 wrestler in Class C at 285, Kale Nordmeyer of Malcolm. This past weekend he picked up a win over Superior’s Payton Christiancy who is No. 3 in Class D and pushed Class C No. 2 Jake Ingwersen to the limit before losing in the SNC finals 8-6.
10. Chase Cotton, SR., York High School. His record is 18-2. He is the No. 6 rated wrestler in Class B at 195 pounds. This past weekend the senior finally got back on the mats after an injury suffered during the Monarch-Scouts Duals back on January 9 sidelined him until the end of January. Cotton burst back on the scene as he was crowned the 195 pound champion during the Central Conference Tournament this past weekend. Cotton defeated Lakeview’s Austen Smith and No. 3 rated Class B Brekyn Papineau of Aurora.
Honorable Mention
York-Kaden Lyons, Morgan Collingham, Seth Erickson
High Plains- Javier Moreno
Fillmore Central-Aidan Trowbridge, Dylan Gewecke, Connor Asche, Treven Stassines, Noah Monroe
Centennial-Garrison Schernikau, Ryan Payne, Jarrett Dodson
Cross County/Osceola-Channer Marsden