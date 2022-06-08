Lutheran's Richert in the running for YNT Athlete of the Year

Richert’s 19.3 average on the court was tops among area players

WACO - When you look at the stats Nebraska Lutheran junior Trey Richert put up in the passing game this past year, you have to do a double-take because they are a lot like the numbers you might see on a video game.

The junior played in just six games and during that time racked up 2,106 yards with 26 touchdowns and a 351 yards per game average.

In Palmer on a Friday night, Richert ripped the Palmer Tiger defense for 453 yards and nine touchdowns. He completed 38 of 46 passes in the game.

On the season he had five of his six games with 300 yards or better. He threw for 394 against Cedar Bluffs; 363 against Fullerton; 359 at High Plains and 339 against the Giltner Hornets.

He finished the season completing better than 58% of his passes as he was 170 of 291 with 26 touchdowns.

Richert earned recognition as an all-district selection.

The junior didn’t slow down much when the game flipped from the field to the court where he was an offensive threat from just about anywhere on the floor.

Richert led the York News-Times scoring charts with a 19.3 per game average and scored in double figures in all 23 games he played. He put up 20 points or more in 13 games with a season high of 37 against Northland Lutheran at the Martin Lutheran Basketball Classic in Minnesota.

Richert was 77 of 225 on 3-point shots for 34% and hit 163 of 401 for 41% from the field overall. He went 52 of 70 at the foul stripe for 74% and pulled down 4.7 rebounds a game.

Richert not only led the team and area in scoring, he was first in steals at 3.2 per game and second in free throw percentage.

He earned Crossroads Conference first team honors and was an all-state honorable mention in Class D2 in both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.

One of Richert’s best events during the track and field season was the high jump. He came up one place short at districts of qualifying for Class D2 state. He cleared 5-10 but was just short of qualifying, finishing third.

He won the high jump at the Paul Underwood Invite where he cleared 6-0, was fifth at the CRC meet and had strong showings in the event the entire season. He also competed in some of the speed events and was on both Knights’ 4x100 and 4x400 relays that earned a spot in the Class D State Championships at Omaha Burke Stadium.