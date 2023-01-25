Lutheran pulls away with big second quarter for 54-32 win over E-M

YORK – There were some uncertain moments in the first quarter for head coach Chris Beagle and the Nebraska Lutheran Knights.

That uneasiness however was put to rest in the second quarter when the Knights went on a 20-5 run and wiped out a four point first-quarter deficit and turned it into a 30-19 lead at the break.

The Knights dominated the second half and improved to 12-3 with the 54-32 win in boys quarterfinal play at York City Auditorium on Tuesday night.

The Knights will take on the Cross County Cougars at 7:30 p.m. tonight for one of two tickets to Friday night’s final.

The Knights were able to pull away from the Timberwolves when senior guard Trey Richert scored 10 of his game-high 17 points and Trevor Hueske, who had nine points in the game, added two more 3-pointers to give him three in the first half.

Also scoring nine points were junior Lucas Corwin and senior Jace Dressel.

The Timberwolves were led in scoring by junior Draven Payne with 11 and senior Marcus Krupicka with seven.

E-M struggled both from the field and keeping the Knights off the boards. The Timberwolves shot less than 25% from the field (11-48) and were just 2 of 19 on 3-point attempts. They finished 8 of 14 at the line. They pulled down 29 rebounds to Lutheran’s 42.

The Knights were 20 of 54 overall and that included 7 of 23 on shots beyond the 3-point arc. They connected on 7 of 11 free throws.

Turnovers were low for both teams with E-M recording 11 and the Knights nine.

Exeter-Milligan (8-10) 14 5 5 8-32

Nebraska Lutheran (12-3) 10 20 16 8-54

EM (32)- Milton 3, Payne 11, Due 2, B. Kallhoff 4, T. Kallhoff 2, Ai. Vavra 2, Krupicka 7, A. Vavra 1. Totals- 11-48 (2-19) 8-14-32.

NL (54)- Corwin 9, Richert 17, Beiermann 6, Vogt 4, Hueske 9, Dresell 9. Totals-20-54 (7-23) 8-14-54.