Lutheran Knights roll Meridian 64-11

MERIDIAN – Even without last year’s leading scorer Trey Richert, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights had no problems at Meridian on Saturday afternoon where they rolled to a 64-11 win in boys Crossroads Conference regular season hoops.

The Knights led 26-5 at the end of the first quarter and 44-5 at the half.

Lutheran placed three players in double figures led by junior Eli Vogt with 13 on 5 of 10 shooting from the field which included 2 of 3 on 3-point shots. Scoring 10 points each were senior Jace Dressel and junior Silas Vogel.

The Knights were 26 of 49 from the field for 60% and a solid 58% on their 3-point shots hitting 7 of 12. They finished the game 5 of 10 at the free throw line.

Vogt also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and dished out five assists while sophomore Lukas Worster had four steals.

The Knights are on the road Tuesday night at St. Edward.

Nebraska Lutheran (1-0) 26 18 15 5-64

Meridian (0-1) 5 0 5 1-11