Lutheran Knights open track season at Doane

CRETE – The Nebraska Lutheran track and field teams began the season at the Doane Indoor meet, where the girls finished eighth with 14 points and the boys tied for fourth with Lawrence-Nelson at 36 points.

Trevor Hueske picked up a pair of wins on the day, as the junior ran the 60-meter dash in 7.44 seconds to edge out Kenesaw’s Trey Kennedy by .01 seconds. He also won the 200, which he finished in 24.92 seconds.

Lucas Corwin took fourth place for the Knights in both the 800 and 1600, crossing the finish line in 2:24.14 and 5:44.99, respectively.

Nebraska Lutheran took bronze in the 4x400, while Jace Dressel added a sixth-place finish in the triple jump. The junior recorded a jump of 36-11.

On the girls side, senior Kay Prigge tallied a point for the Knights in the 3200, completing the race in 15:43.94 to finish sixth. Junior Jasmine Malchow won bronze in the high jump, as she cleared 4-04.

The Knights’ 4x800 relay team also finished third to conclude the team’s scoring.