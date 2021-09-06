 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lutheran Knights fall in grid test to FCSH
0 comments

Lutheran Knights fall in grid test to FCSH

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WACO – The Class D2 No. 4 (OW-H) Fall City Sacred Heart Irish rolled to the 53-0 win over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights Friday night in Waco.

No team or individual stats were available for the Irish who improved to 2-0.

Nebraska Lutheran finished with 108 yards of total offense. The pass game was responsible for 101 yards.

Junior quarterback Trevor Hueske completed 9 of 21 passes for 44 yards and that included three interceptions. Sophomore Caleb Eldridge was 3 of 7 for 57 yards.

Hueske finished with 14 yards running the ball on seven carries.

Hueske had three catches for 57 yards and junior Jace Dressel picked up six receptions for 38 yards.

Hueske led the defense with 13 tackles, Lucas Corwin had eight and Dressel seven.

The Knights (0-2) host Cedar Bluffs Friday night.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: Frost bites back on Cam Taylor-Britt, and three other interesting Huskers notes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Duke boys best Beatrice in tennis
Sports

Duke boys best Beatrice in tennis

  • Updated

YORK – Beatrice put up a spirited fight, but the York tennis trio of senior Drew Hammer and juniors Ethan Phinney and Andrew Van Gomple powere…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News