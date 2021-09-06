Lutheran Knights fall in grid test to FCSH

WACO – The Class D2 No. 4 (OW-H) Fall City Sacred Heart Irish rolled to the 53-0 win over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights Friday night in Waco.

No team or individual stats were available for the Irish who improved to 2-0.

Nebraska Lutheran finished with 108 yards of total offense. The pass game was responsible for 101 yards.

Junior quarterback Trevor Hueske completed 9 of 21 passes for 44 yards and that included three interceptions. Sophomore Caleb Eldridge was 3 of 7 for 57 yards.

Hueske finished with 14 yards running the ball on seven carries.

Hueske had three catches for 57 yards and junior Jace Dressel picked up six receptions for 38 yards.

Hueske led the defense with 13 tackles, Lucas Corwin had eight and Dressel seven.

The Knights (0-2) host Cedar Bluffs Friday night.