LINCOLN – A 22-point scoring night by senior Trey Richert kept the Nebraska Lutheran Knights on track as they topped the East Butler Tigers in D2-3 basketball at Parkview Christian 50-32 on Monday night.

The win set up Tuesday night’s battle with No. 1 seeded and No. 1 state rated Parkview Christian.

The D2-3 subdistrict is a mini state tournament in itself with No. 2 Osceola, No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis and now a 17-win Knights team.

The Knights (17-7) took an early lead of 11-4 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, building their halftime advantage to 24-13 and winning the second half 26-19 to account for the 18-point win.

Along with Richert’s 22, the only other player to reach double figures was junior Isaac Beierman with 10.

Lutheran was 20 of 51 from the floor for 39% and struggled from 3-point range with just 2 of 19 chances hitting the mark. They connected on 8 of 9 at the free throw line.

Along with his 22 points, Richert grabbed a team-high nine reb0ounds and had three steals.

The championship game of the D2-3 subdistrict will be played at Raymond Central High School on Thursday at 6 p.m.

East Butler (11-13) 4 9 10 9-32

Lutheran (17-7) 11 13 11 15-50