Lutheran goes 2-0 on hoops trek to Minnesota

Nebraska Lutheran posts 2-0 record at Martin Luther College Classic
NEW ULM, Minn. – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights improved to 4-0 on the year with a pair of wins at the Martin Luther College Basketball Classic over the weekend.
The Knights topped Evergreen Lutheran out of Tacoma, Washington 69-58 and followed that up with a 77-75 win over Northland Lutheran out of Mosinee, Wisconsin.
Nebraska Lutheran 77, Northland 75
Junior Trey Richert scored 37 points and the Knights fought back from a 40-35 halftime advantage to pick up the 77-75 win.
The Knights took the lead back at the end of the third quarter with a 19-13 scoring surge to take a 54-53 lead to the final eight minutes.
Northland won the fourth quarter 14-13 forcing an overtime, but the Knights prevailed in the extra session with a 10-8 scoring advantage.
Richert was 8 of 18 on threes, was 9 of 27 behind the arc and hit 26 of 69 shots from the field overall. Richert also led the team in rebounds with eight.
Along with Richert’s 37, Trevor Hueske added 10 and Isaac Beiermann eight points.
The Knights finished up 16 of 29 at the free throw line.
Nebraska Lutheran 69, Evergreen 58
Three players scored in double figures for the Knights led by 17 from Richert, 15 from Beiermann and 10 from Eli Vogt.
Nebraska Lutheran was 27 of 53 from the field for 51% and 5 of 18 on 3-point shots. The Knights were 10 of 19 at the free throw line.
Nebraska Lutheran opened a 29-19 lead at the break and after Evergreen cut it to 47-40 through three quarters, the Knights stopped the run with a 22-18 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.
Richert picked up nine rebounds, while Hueske led the team with 12.
Nebraska Lutheran will host the Giltner Hornets tonight and will be at Exeter-Milligan on Thursday in their final game before the holiday break.