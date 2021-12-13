Lutheran goes 2-0 on hoops trek to Minnesota

Nebraska Lutheran posts 2-0 record at Martin Luther College Classic

NEW ULM, Minn. – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights improved to 4-0 on the year with a pair of wins at the Martin Luther College Basketball Classic over the weekend.

The Knights topped Evergreen Lutheran out of Tacoma, Washington 69-58 and followed that up with a 77-75 win over Northland Lutheran out of Mosinee, Wisconsin.

Nebraska Lutheran 77, Northland 75

Junior Trey Richert scored 37 points and the Knights fought back from a 40-35 halftime advantage to pick up the 77-75 win.

The Knights took the lead back at the end of the third quarter with a 19-13 scoring surge to take a 54-53 lead to the final eight minutes.

Northland won the fourth quarter 14-13 forcing an overtime, but the Knights prevailed in the extra session with a 10-8 scoring advantage.

Richert was 8 of 18 on threes, was 9 of 27 behind the arc and hit 26 of 69 shots from the field overall. Richert also led the team in rebounds with eight.

Along with Richert’s 37, Trevor Hueske added 10 and Isaac Beiermann eight points.