Lutheran drops a five-setter to Dorchester

WACO – Nebraska Lutheran volleyball welcomed Dorchester to town Tuesday evening in a clash of winless teams. The Knights took the first and fourth sets, but the Longhorns won the second, third and fifth sets to emerge with a 3-2 win in the match.

Senior Lily Otte crushed 14 of Nebraska Lutheran’s 30 kills, while senior Kay Prigge added seven and freshman Rebecca Hueske recorded five.

At the service line, Otte and senior Jasmine Malchow crushed three aces apiece. Hueske added two as the Knights finished with 10 aces for the match. Otte and Hueske both made their presence felt at the net with 11 and three blocks, respectively.

Five different Nebraska Lutheran players recorded double-digit digs, led by 17 from Otte and 16 apiece from Hueske and Malchow. Sophomore Karynn Bretschneider recorded 17 of Nebraska Lutheran’s 23 assists.

The Knights, who dropped to 0-6 with the loss, return to action Thursday at College View Academy.