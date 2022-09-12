Lutheran comes up short against Sacred Heart in season’s first loss

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights carried a 2-0 mark into Friday’s matchup with Falls City Sacred Heart but were unable to keep pace with the Irish in a 56-28 loss.

Senior quarterback Trey Richert completed 26 of 43 passes for 343 yards with four touchdowns and a pair of interceptions and led the Knights’ ground game with 37 yards on 10 carries.

The rest of the Knights combined for zero rushing yards on six touches.

Trevor Hueske was the primary beneficiary in the pass game, hauling in eight receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns, while Jace Dressel added 68 yards and a score on six catches. Isaac Beiermann finished with seven grabs for 63 yards.

Defensively, Lucas Corwin recorded a team-high 14 tackles, followed by 12 apiece from Hueske and Dressel. Hueske also intercepted a pass that he returned 15 yards and forced a fumble that was recovered by Lukas Worster.