Lutheran can't match volleyball pace of Nebraska Christian

CENTRAL CITY – The Nebraska Christian volleyball team remained unbeaten Tuesday night, as the Eagles swept the Nebraska Lutheran Knights at home. The Eagles, ranked No. 5 in Class D-1 in the Omaha World-Herald, dominated the winless Knights 25-3, 25-13, 25-6.

Nebraska Christian racked up 38 kills and 19 aces to Nebraska Lutheran’s seven kills and two aces. Junior Reghan Flynn led the Eagles with 12 kills, four aces and a block.

Senior Kay Hopfensperger and freshman Rebecca Hueske led the Knights with two kills apiece, while seniors Sophia Helwig, Jasmine Malchow and Kay Prigge added one apiece.

Helwig and Hueske each had one of Nebraska Lutheran’s aces, while Otte led the team with two blocks. Malchow and Prigge both notched a team-high four digs, while sophomore Karynn Bretschneider recorded all six Knight assists.

Nebraska Lutheran returns to the court Sept. 14 for its home opener against 0-3 Dorchester.