Lutheran boys hold Eagles to four second-half points in 65-16 win

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran boys rocketed out of the gate Thursday night, taking a 22-7 lead over College View Academy with eight minutes in the books. The hometown Knights pushed their cushion to 43-12 at halftime, then outscored the Eagles 22-4 in the second half as they rolled to a big 65-16 win Thursday night.

“We jumped out early on defense and that allowed us to get into a nice rhythm, hit some shots, and turn our defense into some nice transition looks,” head coach Chris Beagle said. “Our transition game was really solid tonight. The boys did a nice job getting the ball up quickly and making some good decisions. Had pretty balanced scoring. Trey Richert got his 22 and then after that we had about 5 or 6 guys score right around 6 points or so. We hope to keep the momentum rolling into the CRC tourney.”

Lutheran shot 27 of 58 (47%) from the floor and 7 of 21 (33%) from three. Richert singlehandedly outscored the Eagles 22-16 as the senior led all scorers on 8 of 20 shooting and buried 4 of 12 3-pointers.

Behind him, Silas Vogel notched eight points and Caleb Eldridge and Jace Dressel added six apiece, while Lucas Corwin, Caden Pederson and Isaac Beiermann each tallied five. Trevor Hueske finished with four points and Eli Vogt and Luke Otte rounded out the scoring with two points each.

Vogel and Hueske led the way with five rebounds apiece, while Richert and Beiermann each dished out three assists. Vogt and Hueske both paced the Knights with four steals.