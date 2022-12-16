Lutheran boys fend off late E-M rally in 54-48 win

WACO – Midway through the fourth quarter Thursday night, Nebraska Lutheran led Exeter-Milligan by 11 points and appeared to be well on its way to win No. 5 on the young season.

Instead, the Timberwolves got off the mat and roared all the way back to take a 46-44 lead on a Marcus Krupicka basket with 1:25 to play. However, the Knights dug deep and landed a counterpunch, as Eli Vogt buried a triple to put the hosts back on top.

Lutheran rebounded an E-M miss and the Knights got Trey Richert open on the other end of the floor for a dagger 3-pointer with 53 seconds left to play. From there, the Knights held serve at the foul line down the stretch and moved to 5-1 with a 54-48 win.

“We almost lost it for ourselves; it was our game to take and we were able to make some clutch free throws there at the end, but we have to be better with turnovers and defensive boards,” Richert said after the game. “We had to stay focused and start communicating, and we were able to battle back.”

The Knights led by one point after eight minutes, but by the end of the third quarter the lead had been pushed to eight. When the hosts went up 42-31 on a Luke Otte 3-ball with 5:25 remaining, it looked like the game was out of reach before the Timberwolves ripped off an 11-0 run over the next 3:20 to tie the game.

With 1:45 remaining, the Knights’ Silas Vogel was fouled on the floor but spiked the ball to the court in frustration to draw a technical foul.

Vogel made both free throws, but Exeter-Milligan made both of its foul shots and retained possession, where Krupicka knocked down a go-ahead bucket.

In the end, however, all the exchange did was set the stage for the heroics from Vogt and Richert.

Despite some frustrations at giving up the double-digit lead, Knights head coach Chris Beagle did praise his team’s mental toughness after the game.

“They’re mentally tough kids. It tested our fortitude and they responded,” he said. “We got up and let them creep back in, but ultimately you’ve got to find a way to win and that’s what we did, so I’m proud of them for that.”

Richert – in just his second game back after missing the season’s first four contests with an injury sustained during football season – knocked down four treys and 6 total field goals. He also went a perfect 4 for 4 at the line to lead all scorers with 20 points.

“It was really just working on mobility, shooting on the side during practice and helping the team wherever I can until I can get back and help them on the court,” he said of his mindset while rehabbing the injury. “Watching from the side is pretty hard, especially in those tight games, but it means a lot to be able to go out there and help them win.”

Vogt added 13 points for Lutheran, followed by eight from Trevor Hueske and six from Otte. Lukas Worster and Isaac Beiermann rounded out the scoring with three and two points, respectively.

As a team, the Knights finished 17 of 57 from the floor but made 8 of 25 attempts from beyond the arc. Exeter-Milligan shot 18 of 44 and 6 of 16 from 3-point range, but the T-Wolves turned the ball over 21 times to just 12 for the Knights.

Krupicka paced E-M offensively with 15 points, while Tyler Due added nine on a pair of triples. Carter Milton tallied eight, Draven Payne notched six and Aidan Vavra added four, while Troy Kallhoff and Andrew Vavra closed out the scoring with three points apiece.