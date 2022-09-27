Lutheran 1-2 at home tourney, record drops to 3-12

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights hosted their home invite this past weekend and dropped two of three matches they played.

The Knights lost to Omaha Christian Academy 25-17 and 25-21 and also to Crossroads Conference member Dorchester 25-17 and 25-18.

The Knights did come away with a 2-1 win over Parkview Christian by the scores of 22-25, 25-15 and 25-10.

Lutheran 2, PVC 1

Lutheran had 18 team kills in the win as senior Lilly Otte was 15 of 18 with six kills; junior Marissa Endorf finished with five kills on 11 of 13 swings and junior Kaylee Schoen added three kills.

As a team the Knights were 56 of 73 which was a .014 hitting percentage.

Senior Jasmine Malchow served up six aces and as a team the Knights had 15 as junior Karynn Bretschneider added four. Endorf had three blocks, sophomore Rebecca Hueske had 16 digs and freshman Samantha Hueske added 15.

Malchow finished with nine set assists and Bretschneider had seven.

OCA 2, Lutheran 0

Lutheran had just 12 kills as Endorf and Otte finshed with four and three respectively.

Endorf collected five blocks and Otte chipped in four as the team finished with 10. Rebecca Hueske led the way on defense with 14 digs while Schoen and Bretschneider had six each.

Malchow was 38 of 38 setting and she registered six set assists.

Dorchester 2, Lutheran 0

The Dorchester Longhorns finished with 19 kills to 11 for the Knights.

Leading Lutheran was Otte with five, while both Endorf and Rebecca Hueske finished with three each. Junior Stephanie Korinek and freshman Bailey Theis had six for the Longhorns.

Dorchester’s Hailey Schweitzer had three aces, junior Amber Kotas added three blocks, senior Jayana Duchek led the defense with seven digs and Schweitzer set up the offense with 19 set assists.

Malchow had two aces, Otte added two blocks and eight assists while Malchow had six assists and Bretschneider four.

The Knights will host Giltner Friday night in a volleyball-football double-header.