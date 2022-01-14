Low scoring affair goes to Cross County girls over Twin River

Low scoring affair goes to Cross County over Twin River

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars held the Twin River Titans scoreless in the fourth quarter and pulled away for the 36-27 win in girls’ non-conference hoops Thursday night.

The Cougars led 29-27 as the teams went to the fourth quarter, but the Titans, who dipped to 4-10 on the year, could not put any points on the board while the Cougars netted seven.

Cross County scoring was led by Lilly Peterson with 14 points on 5 of 10 field goal attempts, which included one 3-pointer on four tries. She also shared team-high rebounding honors with senior Chloe Sandell with five. Sandell and Shyanne Anderson each put up eight points.

Cross County was 14 of 35 from the field and added 3 of 12 from 3-point range.

The Cougars were just 5 of 13 from the free throw line. Lindee Kelley led the way on defense with five steals, while senior Josi Noble chipped in with four.

Twin River’s scoring leaders were Reeg with nine points and both Lemburg and Preister with five.

The Cougars were in David City Friday night to take on the Class C-1 No. 7 David City Scouts.