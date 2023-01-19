Los Angeles, take heed – the Chargers sticking with Brandon Staley is a mistake

If you ask me, the Los Angeles Chargers are making a colossal mistake in retaining head coach Brandon Staley following Saturday's playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

I understand the Chargers canned offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi – which was admittedly a much-deserved firing. However, the buck should not stop there.

The Chargers picked off Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence four times in the first half to build a 27-0 lead, but the Jaguars roared back, eventually climbing within two points on Lawrence’s TD pass to Christian Kirk with 5:25 to play and a subsequent two-point conversion.

In what was perhaps the most predictable thing of all time, the Chargers went three-and-out on their next drive and Jacksonville marched down the field in 3:09 and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

It was the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history, behind Buffalo’s 35-point comeback against the Houston Oilers in 1993 and the 2014 Indianapolis Colts’ 28-point rally against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Los Angeles did not turn the ball over once Saturday, had a plus-five turnover differential, and still blew a four-score lead. They were outscored 24-7 after halftime, and that's a direct indictment of coaching.

Brandon Staley can tell himself he was the better coach for a half all he wants, but the truth is he got flat-out outcoached by Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson.

Pederson pushed exactly all the right buttons he needed to push in the comeback, opting to go for two after their final touchdown to put them in position to win with a field goal and then dialing up an absolutely beautiful playcall on fourth-and-1 on the Jaguars’ final drive to get them into field-goal range.

Despite leading by 20 at halftime, meanwhile Staley and his staff elected to forgo chewing clock behind Austin Ekeler and the running game. Justin Herbert threw the ball 19 times in the second half while Ekeler had six total touches – five carries and one reception, with two other passes intended for him that fell incomplete.

Now, I’m aware it’s not all on coaching. Herbert is not entirely blameless in the offense only scoring three points in the second half. Similarly, kicker Cameron Dicker missed a 40-yard field goal late that would have made it a 13-point game and ensured the Jags needed two TDs and could not have won the game on a field goal at the end of regulation.

However, it’s still on the coaches to put players in positions to succeed – and Staley and his assistants didn't. Staley was hailed as a defensive guru when he was hired, but Jacksonville had four offensive possessions in the second half and scored on all four of them, racking up 288 yards and 24 points in the process. Does that really sound like the work of a ‘defensive mastermind?’

It’s also worth noting that Staley elected to play his starters in Week 18 against Denver despite being locked into the 5-seed and having nothing to play for. The Chargers lost the game anyway, but even more importantly, they lost wideout Mike Williams to injury. He did not play Saturday, and the team almost certainly missed his presence on the field in the second half.

Even if you take a look at all of this and decide it’s not enough on its own to merit firing Staley after a playoff appearance, there’s still one thing worth mentioning. Saturday’s loss is the kind of defeat that alters the course of an entire franchise, and it’s not really the kind of loss you can easily bounce back from.

I mentioned earlier that Jacksonville’s rally Saturday was the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history, just ahead of New England's rally against Atlanta in Super Bowl 51, a game that has gone down in infamy as “28-3.” The fifth-largest comeback is 24 points, done twice – first by San Francisco in 2003 and then by Kansas City against Houston in 2020.

In both cases, the Falcons and Texans stuck with their head coaches after their collapses, and both franchises are still paying for their sins in keeping the band together.

Dan Quinn, Atlanta’s head coach in the Super Bowl loss, lasted three more seasons plus five weeks, getting canned after an 0-5 start in 2020. In that time, the Falcons went 24-29 with one winning season in 2017, the year after the Super Bowl loss.

Even after firing Quinn, the Falcons still haven’t regained the form they had in 2016 and 2017. They finished 4-12 in 2020 and went 7-10 in each of the past two seasons. That means in the six seasons since the Super Bowl loss, Atlanta is a mere 42-56 (.428 winning percentage) with five losing seasons and just one playoff berth.

Houston’s case is even worse; after their choke job against the Chiefs, they kept Bill O’Brien only to fire him four games into the next season and would ultimately finish 4-12. Last season, the Texans went 4-13, and they followed that up with a 3-13-1 season this fall.

Outside of recent history, the teams on the wrong end of playoff collapses also serve a cautionary tale. The Houston Oilers, who blew the 35-point lead to Buffalo in 1993, kept their coach after the season only to fire him during the midst of a 2-14 campaign the following season.

The Oilers played three seasons in Houston after the playoff loss to the Bills and never finished better than 8-8 before skipping town and moving to Nashville, where they spent two seasons as the Tennessee Oilers before changing their name to the Titans.

They haven’t fared much better since the move, advancing past the divisional round just three times since the loss to Buffalo in ’93; the 1999 team reached the Super Bowl before losing, while the 2002 and 2019 squads both fell in the AFC title game.

The New York Giants, who were on the wrong end of the 49ers’ 24-point comeback in 2003, kept their head coach and went 4-12 the following season. At that point, they made a coaching change and brought in Tom Coughlin, who got the franchise back on track.

The only team on the wrong end of one of these types of losses to keep their head coach after the loss and still find sustained success without making a coaching change is Kansas City, but even then the Chiefs needed to make a change to reach the next level, going from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

As the saying goes, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” The past suggests that teams can’t bounce back from a playoff loss of the magnitude the Chargers suffered on Saturday night by just keeping the band together and running it back.

Los Angeles can retain Brandon Staley, give him another year with Justin Herbert and believe next year will be different if it wants, but history would indicate the Chargers are only delaying the inevitable.