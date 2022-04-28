Loosevelt's hat trick propels York girls past Crete 5-1 in soccer

YORK – Last season, the York Dukes won just one game all season. This spring, the first year under head coach Rich Saxer, York carried a 4-9 record into a rematch against Crete in Thursday’s regular-season finale.

A 2-1 victory over the Cardinals back on April 11 marked the Dukes’ first victory of the year and kicked off a stretch of four wins in six chances after an 0-7 start.

Thanks to a hat trick from junior Josie Loosvelt, York picked up win No. 5 in a 5-1 decision – the program’s most wins since an eight-win campaign in 2018.

“We knew this team was going to come out with fire from last game because we played them really well, but I knew that if we had good defense and passed the ball really well that we would stick in there,” Loosvelt said after the game. “I thought we did good all around.”

In the early stages of the first half, the game appeared destined to be a low-scoring affair. York racked up several chances during the first part of the opening half but couldn’t come away with a breakthrough goal.

Finally, with just under 13 minutes remaining in the first period, the ball rolled to Loosvelt amid a scrum of players and the junior drilled the ball into the back of the net to open the scoring and put the Dukes on top, an early harbinger of what was to come.

York finished the first half with 15 shots compared to just two for Crete, but the score remained 1-0 heading into halftime.

“They came out with a little more energy than we did to start off the game, so the first 15-20 minutes were back and forth a little bit,” Saxer sad. “Once we got the goal, we kind of settled in and the last 15 minutes of the first half were pretty good and picked up from there in the second half, and finally we had the goals coming.”

The Dukes had a couple chances to extend their lead early in the second half, but one shot bounced off the crossbar and the Crete goaltender stopped a penalty kick off a hand ball violation to keep the deficit at one goal.

With 32:06 to play, the Cardinals’ keeper stepped out from the goal to pick up a ball, but Loosvelt beat her to it and hammered the shot past her into the back of the net to double the Dukes’ lead.

The junior wasn’t finished. Nine minutes later, Leah Davis fired a pass to Loosvelt near the goal, who blasted the shot behind the keeper to complete the hat trick.

“She’s pretty special for us because she’s been kind of our enforcer,” Saxer said of Loosvelt’s play this season. “She’s picking up the other team’s best player. If they’ve got an elite player, she’s on them usually, which kind of takes her out of some of the attacking things. Today we wanted to give her a shot, you go attack today, and she proved that she can handle that role pretty well.”

Loosvelt’s hat trick marked her first three goals of the season during her first year playing soccer. She competed in track as a freshman and sophomore.

“It’s really great,” she said of the hat trick. “I was close a couple of times earlier this season, but it just was awesome to have a couple goals and all go celebrate together.”

A minute after Loosvelt’s third goal, freshman Milan Babcock crushed a ball past the Crete goalie to make it 4-0 York.

After a Cardinals change in net, York freshman Emily Aguilar drilled a shot that rolled between the keeper’s legs and into the back of the net for a 5-0 Dukes cushion.

Crete got one goal back with just under 15:30 to play on a penalty kick after a York handball, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the Dukes’ second-half barrage in a 5-1 win.

York unofficially held a whopping 30-13 edge in shots, though Crete notched 10 saves to seven for the Dukes. With the win, the Dukes capped the regular season with a 5-9 record ahead of Saturday’s subdistrict opener at Aurora.

The Huskies have beaten the Dukes twice already this season, but both victories came within the first four games of the season before the team hit its stride behind defensive improvements.

“It’ll be a fun challenge for us because we really at that time weren’t a very good team at all, but we’ve matured and worked at it well enough to where we’re a halfway decent team, and I thought we would be,” Saxer said. “I thought we’d maybe get there a little quicker, but we’re a halfway decent team now, so I think we’ll give them a real good run.”

The Dukes are a much better team heading into the subdistrict opener than they were in the first two matches against the Huskies. Behind contributions from some young pieces and other newcomers like Loosvelt, York’s lineup has gelled. The Dukes are particularly improved defensively, and Loosvelt’s presence guarding the opposition’s top players has loomed large.

“I knew I wanted to stay in a spring sport, and soccer kind of caught my eye,” she said of her decision not to try out for track this year. “Saxer was pretty aggressive to get us and get a couple of basketball players and all sorts of different athletes to come out and play, and I’m really glad I did.”