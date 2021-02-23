Looking for first state appearance, Cross County gets off to strong start in subdistricts

STROMSBURG — The Cross County boys basketball program is looking for its first state tournament appearance since its consolidation in the early 2000s. The two communities that make Cross County, Benedict and Stromsburg, last qualified for the tournament in 1994 and 1983, respectively. But the Cougars have never made it to Lincoln.

Could this be the year? Head coach Jimmy Blex’s club seems to have the pieces to do it, and they got off to a good start Tuesday night in a C2-9 subdistrict semifinal against the Nebraska Christian Eagles with a 57-44 win on their home court.

The Cougars had to work for the win, though. The Eagles made shots — six 3s, in fact — and hung around for about three and a half quarters until Cross County ran away in the final minutes. Cory Hollinger, the Cougars’ 6-foot-6 big, led everyone with a game-high 31 points. The Eagles didn’t have an answer for Hollinger, who did most of his damage in the paint but also showed off his range with a 3. It’s back-to-back 30-point games for Hollinger, a smooth-moving athlete who netted 32 last week against Friend.