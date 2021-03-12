Looking back at 2019, looking forward to 2021

YORK – The last time that high school athletes competed in track and field events in Nebraska was the third Saturday in May of 2019.
That is approximately 669 days, 16, 056 hours and 963, 360 minutes give or take a few hours, minutes or seconds.
The 2020 season never got off the ground as it was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic that swept the nation.
The seniors who were looking to get back to Omaha to compete for medals in their events and end their careers on high notes never got the chance.
So as we look back at 2019 we also are ready for a new beginning as the 2021 season is just a few days away.
Memories of 2019
The Class B Girls 1600 meter final was a battle to the wire between then York freshman Brynn Hirschfeld and sophomore Maddie Portwine.
The two exchanged the lead a few times during the race, but in the end Hirschfeld was clocked at 5:24.07 and Portwine broke the tape at 5:24.88.
“I didn’t think I would win going into it, when everyone’s together it’s a little overwhelming,” Hirschfeld, who also placed fourth in the 800 (2:23.85) on Saturday, said after the 1600. “But it started to spread out and it got a little easier.”
Portwine also shared her views after the race.
“You have to be very smart with that, because if you get on the inside and get boxed in for the whole race you’re going to have to slow down to the back to get all the way around,” Portwine said. “I was just so happy because Brynn and I have worked so hard for that. It was so nice to be there with her, it almost gave me a relaxed feeling. But we’re so excited for each other, it’s so great.”
Hirschfeld scored 17 points for the Dukes and Portwine 12.Portwine added a fifth place in the 3200 and Hirschfeld was seventh in the long jump and fourth in the 800 meters.
A rematch could very well be in the cards for 2021.
The McCool Junction girls’ team scored 26 points and finished in eighth place in Class D. Of their 26 points, 21 came from junior Madison Gerken who won the 1600 meter race with a time of 5 minutes, 27.53 seconds; she place second in the 3200 and sixth in the 800. Gerken also medaled in the 1600 her freshman and sophomore seasons.
“I saw everyone starting out really fast and I just kind of decided to hang back a little bit,” Gerken said. “I felt that I could make up the distance in the middle laps. On the second lap towards the 100-meter mark I saw I was getting boxed in and that is always hard during a race and you have to know when to move around and make your move.”
• High Plains boys’ team finished in eighth place in the Class D team race with 20 points as junior Dylan Soule was third in the discus (145-07) and the 4x100 meter relay team of Logan Russell, Soule, Tanner Wood and Jarrett Parsons was just .36 behind state champion Sterling in third place. Parsons also scored points in the pole vault with a second place finish at 13-foot, 10-inches. Wood is the lone returner for this year.
• McCool Junction’s Tyler Neville competed in four events as he qualified in the pole vault and finished in a tie for 14th; he was 16th in the 3200 meter run; was a member of the Mustangs 4x400 meter relay team and his best finish was sixth place in the 1600 meters.
Other returning state medalists include;
• Kate Hirschfeld, SR., of Centennial medaled in the triple jump and the 400 meter run.
• Cooper Gierhan, SR., Centennial in the pole vault. Finished in sixth in 2019 as he cleared 13 foot, 8-inches.
• Owen McDonald of McCool Junction who was on the eighth place 4x400 meter relay team that also included Neville.
A total of 26 returning state qualifiers will get their season underway at indoor invites at both Concordia University and Doane University starting next Thursday through Saturday.
The outdoor season will get underway the following week.