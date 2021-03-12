Looking back at 2019, looking forward to 2021

Portwine also shared her views after the race.

“You have to be very smart with that, because if you get on the inside and get boxed in for the whole race you’re going to have to slow down to the back to get all the way around,” Portwine said. “I was just so happy because Brynn and I have worked so hard for that. It was so nice to be there with her, it almost gave me a relaxed feeling. But we’re so excited for each other, it’s so great.”

Hirschfeld scored 17 points for the Dukes and Portwine 12.Portwine added a fifth place in the 3200 and Hirschfeld was seventh in the long jump and fourth in the 800 meters.

A rematch could very well be in the cards for 2021.

The McCool Junction girls’ team scored 26 points and finished in eighth place in Class D. Of their 26 points, 21 came from junior Madison Gerken who won the 1600 meter race with a time of 5 minutes, 27.53 seconds; she place second in the 3200 and sixth in the 800. Gerken also medaled in the 1600 her freshman and sophomore seasons.