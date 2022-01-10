Long trip for Gering pays off with Norm Manstedt wrestling title

“The Manstedt Invitational is our toughest tournament of the year. We took eight guys and had five make it into the top eight. I thought Samson Broumley did a fantastic job. He came in as the 12 seed in the tournament and ended up getting fourth,” commented York head coach Brett Mauler. “Even guys like Keagyn Linden going 3-2 and getting seventh at this tournament as a freshman in a man's weight at 182 is impressive as well. Our guys have been getting better each week and we are excited to keep improving and see what this team can do as we enter the final stretch of our wrestling season. This tournament should be a great confidence builder for these boys this season and the seasons to come since they will all be back next year.”