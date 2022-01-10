Long trip for Gering pays off with Norm Manstedt wrestling title

COLUMBUS – The Gering Bulldogs were just one of seven rated teams at the Norm Manstedt Invitational on Friday and Saturday, held at Central Community College on the north side of Columbus at the Raider Fieldhouse.
The Bulldogs, No. 8 in Class B, enjoyed their ride back to the western part of the state after Saturday’s team championship, edging Columbus 173.5 to 157.5 for the title. Columbus is No. 5 in Class A.
Bringing home third place in the team race was unranked Class B’s Pierce, fourth went to Class C No. 5 Valentine and rounding out the top five was No.10 Boone Central from Class B.
Lincoln East, No. 7 in A, David City, No. 7 in Class C, and Battle Creek, No. 6 in C, locked down sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.
The York Dukes finished in 11th place with 65.5 points and three medalists. High Plains medaled four wrestlers and finished in 15th with 49 points, while Centennial had one wrestler medal. The Broncos were 17th with 37 points.
York
The top two Duke finishers were 170 pounder Seth Erickson, (20-5) with a third place and Samson Broumley (9-7) who advanced in the 220 pound bracket after Friday’s pool play and finished in fourth place.
Erickson got off to a great start Saturday as he advanced to the semifinals with a 7-5 win over Syracuse’s Owen Wander. He failed to advance to the finals as he was pinned by Dawson Schram of Tekamah-Herman in 2:50.
Erickson rebounded to capture the third place medal with a 15-0 win over Valentine’s Clayton Elliot.
Broumley defeated James Sucha of Kearney Catholic in the quarterfinals in 3:51, but dropped his next two matches to Axtel Lyman of Lincoln East (5:00) and Clayton Hedges of Arch bishop Bergan in 44 seconds.
At 285 pounds, Kadence Velde (19-4) lost his quarterfinal match to Dakota Rose of Boone Central/Newman Grove in 3:13 and dropped a 5-3 decision to JT Brand of Oakland-Craig.
Velde took fifth place when he was awarded a win by medical forfeit.
“The Manstedt Invitational is our toughest tournament of the year. We took eight guys and had five make it into the top eight. I thought Samson Broumley did a fantastic job. He came in as the 12 seed in the tournament and ended up getting fourth,” commented York head coach Brett Mauler. “Even guys like Keagyn Linden going 3-2 and getting seventh at this tournament as a freshman in a man's weight at 182 is impressive as well. Our guys have been getting better each week and we are excited to keep improving and see what this team can do as we enter the final stretch of our wrestling season. This tournament should be a great confidence builder for these boys this season and the seasons to come since they will all be back next year.”
High Plains
The Storm made the most of what they had at their home invite as they medaled four wrestlers all in the lower weight classes.
Freshman Hudson Urkoski (20-7) opened with a huge win over Class C No. 6 Kendall Schindler of David City by pin in 3:17.
He then faced Gering’s Ashton Dane, No. 4 in Class B, and lost by pinfall. In his third place match he was pinned by Battle Creek’s Ryan Stusse, No. 1 in Class C, to finish the tournament in fourth place.
At 132 pounds, Javier Marino (21-8) won his quarterfinal match over Kaden Brownlow of Columbus by major decision 9-1 and in the semifinals he ran into Pierce’s Brock Bolling who is No. 4 at 138 in Class B and lost by MD 13-0.
Marino would end up in fourth place after losing to Cole Toline of Lincoln East in the third place match.
Lance Russell (19-3) came in at No. 5 in Class D and defeated Schuyler’s Trey Svatora in the fifth place match 4-2.
At 145, No. 5 rated Wyatt Urkoski lost in the quarterfinals to Westin Sherlock of Lincoln East, No.4 in Class A, by pin at the 1:15 mark of the first period and finished sixth.
Centennial
The Broncos’ Carson Fehlhafer, No. 1 at 285 and the defending state Class C champion, went into the second day with a clean slate, but an injury in the quarterfinals knocked Fehlhafer out of the rest of the tournament and he ended up in eighth place.
The only Bronco to earn a medal was 182 pounder Samuel Payne (8-6) who took home fifth place. Payne defeated Barrett Bischoff of Syracuse 6-5 to earn the medal.
York will join Cross County/Osceola at the Milford Tri on Thursday. Centennial will host a quad also on Thursday and High Plains will be at the Cross County Invite on Saturday.
Norm Manstedt Team Scoring
1.Gering 173.5, 2.Columbus 157.5, 3.Pierce 142.5, 4.Valentine 141, 5.Boone Central 136.5, 6.Lincoln East 132, 7.David City 114, 8.Battle Creek 111. 9.Syracuse 85, 10.Archbishop Bergan 82, 11.York 65.5, 12.Wahoo 57.5, 13.Adams Central 55, 14.Tekamah-Herman 50, 15.High Plains 49, 16.Schuyler 42.5, 17.Centennial 37, 18.Kearney Catholic 32, 19.Crete 27, 20.South Central Unified 17, 21.Oakland-Craig 10, 22. Harvard 0.