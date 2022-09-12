Long road trip to Lexington lands Duke golfers in fourth place

LEXINGTON – The Scottsbluff Bearcats placed three golfers in the top four and their fourth golfer in eighth place as they blitzed the field at the Lexington invite on Friday at Lakeside Country Club.

The Bearcats fired a team score of 321, while second place North Platte was 16 strokes off the pace at 337.

In third was Minden with a 361 and the York Dukes hit their team goal of 400 to take fourth place.

The Holdrege Dusters rounded out the top five with a 401.

First place in the individual race went to North Platte’s Karson Morrison who fired a sizzling 68 with Scottsbluff’s trio of Nielli Heinhold, Shae Willats and Anna Kelley all firing a 78 and finishing in second, third and fourth respectively.

North Platte’s Abbie Jones rounded out the top five with an 80.

York senior Alyssa Alt was the only Duke to medal when she finished 12th with an 89.

The rest of the Dukes’ scoring included; McKinlee Legg with a 101 for 24th; Regin Dunham in 27th with a 104 and Samantha Gibbs with a106 for 30th position. Sophomore Milan Babcock ended her day with a score of 109 and she finished in 35th.

A total of 64 golfers teed it up on Friday.

“What a great field to compete against! North Platte, Scottsbluff and Minden are the who's-who of girls golf right now. Next to our trip to Scottsbluff last week, this is my favorite meet,” said York head coach Josh Miller. “The quality of golf is second to none and it really helps our girls understand what we need to work on to bump up to that level. Alyssa's game is rounding into form and she played a very consistent round shooting 45-44 for her career best 18-hole score of 89.”

Miller also shared his thoughts on the rest of the team.

“McKinlee had two birdies on her card and just missed shooting in the 90s for her first sub-100 round. This was the first time all year I saw Regin struggle to find her game, but she kept grinding and did help us find that team score of 400,” Miller added. “We are almost at the halfway point of our season so this was a good ‘wake-up call’ for this group. This team is on a mission to improve and I look forward to helping them accomplish their goals.”

York has a busy early first half of the week. They traveled to Northwest for the Vikings Quad on Monday and today they are in Hastings at Lochland Country Club for the Hastings invite.

Team scoring - 1.Scottsbluff 321; 2.North Platte 337; 3.Minden 361; 4.York 400; 5.Holdrege 401; 6.Lexington 409; 7.Hastings 418; 8.Gothenburg 430; 9.Gering 438; 10.McCook 485; 11.Southwest 511