LEXINGTON – York girls head soccer coach Rich Saxer thought maybe the Lexington Minutemaids would be out to repay his team for the loss they suffered last year in York and he was right.

The Dukes had their best win of the 2022 season according to Saxer, a 2-1 shootout win and on Tuesday in what was the Dukes’ and Minutemaids’ season opener the revenge card was played by the hosts.

York trailed 3-0 at the break, but in the second half the Minutemaids scored eight goals and ended the game via the 10-goal rule by the final score of 11-1.

The mercy rule went into effect with nine minutes to play in the game.

“That's a tough way to start the season. Lexington was a good team last year, and we got our best win, so we thought they would be pretty fired up to play us,” Saxer said. “We couldn't slow them down.”

Lexington senior Berniece Garcia had a season in one afternoon scoring five times and also recording one assist.

Another senior, Citali Prado, was right behind her with four goals and she also assisted on two goals.

Lexington fired 18 shots to York’s six and Duke keeper Sam McDaniel recorded six saves.

York didn’t leave empty handed however as sophomore Lauryn Mattox scored the unassisted goal in the second half with 16 minutes to play in the game.

Saxer said Lexington speed was a huge factor in the Dukes struggles on defense.

“They had lots of speed and very good skill people on the front end that we could not contain. We have a lot to learn from this one,” pointed out Saxer. “We have to maintain our balance defensively and force their attack outside and then deny their crosses to the top of the 18. While it was difficult to take a mercy rule loss, we will learn from it. There will be better days ahead.”

The York JV came home with a 1-0 win in shootouts as Melbee Nickels had the game winning kick and Mia Burke registered several key saves.

York (0-1) travels to Beatrice (0-1) tonight for a 5 p.m. battle with the Lady Orange.

Saturday they will open the home season with a rescheduled battle from March 16th with Kearney Catholic at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.