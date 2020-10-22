Locked in — Cross County does its job, advances in Class D-1 playoffs

STROMSBURG — Only true football fans would have appreciated the conditions that accompanied the Cross County Cougars and Clarkson/Leigh Patriots for a first-round game of the Class D-1 playoffs on Thursday night in Stromsburg.
Temps in the mid-30s. An overcast sky. A brisk wind — and lots of it.
In other words, it was a perfect night for playoff football.
Cross County, which came into the game undefeated and the No. 2 seed of the east bracket, had played No. 15 Clarkson/Leigh once before this season back on Aug. 29, the Patriots’ opener. That night, the Cougars rushed for 420 yards and seven touchdowns along the way to a 56-36 win.
Not much changed on Thursday night, as Cross County rushed for 365 yards and eight scores to advance to the second round with a 56-6 victory.
The team that the Cougars played didn’t resemble the one it battled in Leigh. Much of Clarkson/Leigh’s starting lineup had been devastated by injury throughout the season. Of those starters sidelined include all-state talent and Wyoming commit, Tommy McEvoy.
“They were hurt, they were walking wounded,” Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said of the Patriots. “I think they said five were out and a sixth that didn’t make the trip. And I think four or five were starters. They’re a really good program with good coaching an had a bunch of bad luck.”
For the Cross County faithful in attendance who braved the conditions, it was your typical Cougar football game. Run, run, and then run it some more.
Senior running back Isaac Noyd, a physical runner at 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns of 34, 17 and 44 yards. Junior Carter Seim racked up 61 yards on only three carries, two of which went for scores of 48 and 24 yards. Haiden Hild, Christian Rystrom and Preston Pinkelman each got in on the fun with a touchdown run, too.
The Cougars’ offensive line — that’s a unit led by guards Lincoln Kelley, a four-year starter, and Colby Bolton, tight ends Cory Hollinger and Damon Mickey, and a 200-pound freshman center in Alex Noyd — moved the Patriot front all night.
“Our boys played hard and they knew the assignments and alignments,” DeLano said. “They were locked in and understood what was coming, they knew the scout and they played extremely well.”
Cross County scored a touchdown on its first play of its first offensive series when Noyd got loose for a 34-yarder.
Clarkson/Leigh did move the ball on the Cougars’ defense on the ensuing drive, but when faced with a fourth-and-long in Cross County territory, the Patriots took to the passing game on the windy night. The ball hung in the air and fell in the arms of a waiting Rystrom for the interception.
Rystrom — a dynamic senior and Dakota Wesleyan football commit who was everywhere on defense and recorded a team-high 16 tackles, was the one who got the turnover and he wound up being the one who scored the touchdown off of it when he sprinted for a 25-yard run. That score put his team ahead 14-0 early in the first quarter.
Support Local Journalism
Cross County’s defense, which came into the game allowing just 18 points per game, had a shut out brewing until the third quarter, when Clarkson/Leigh quarterback Lance Paprocki tossed a 6-yard pass to tight end Carter Hanel. Outside of that play, though, the Cougars were stout. Alex Noyd was in on a lot of the action as an interior D-lineman and ended his night with 12 stops.
Up next for Cross County is the second round next Friday. The Cougars will need to wait and see where they’ll be reseeded in the playoff bracket. So for now, it’s about taking things one day at a time.
“We talked about the destination being Lincoln,” DeLano said when asked what he told his team after the game. “We came up short (last year) and kind of took a step back and thought about what we really want, and we want to go win the thing, but you can’t do that until you win round one and now round two.
“We have to keep it in focus and be realistic about it. We have to get healed up and be ready to go.”
Clarkson/Leigh (4-5) 0 0 6 0 — 6
At Cross County (9-0) 22 14 8 12 — 56
CC: Isaac Noyd 34 run (2-point run failed)
CC: Christian Rystrom 25 run (Rystrom 2-point run)
CC: Carter Seim 48 run (Noyd 2-point run)
CC: Seim 24 run (Zach Haug 2-point run)
CC: Noyd 17 run (2-point run failed)
CL: Carter Hanel 6 pass from Lance Paprocki (2-point pass failed)
CC: Noyd 44 run (Haiden Hild 2-point run)
CC: Hild 18 run (2-point run failed)
CC: Preston Pinkelman 31 run (2-point run failed)
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 1.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 2.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 3.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 4.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 5.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 6.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 7.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 8.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 9.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 10.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 11.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 12.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 13.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 14.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 15.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 16.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 17.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 18.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 19.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 20.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 21.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 22.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 23.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 24.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 25.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 26.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 27.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 28.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 29.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 30.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 31.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 32.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 33.JPG
Cross County vs. Clarkson-Leigh, Oct. 22 34.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!