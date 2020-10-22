Locked in — Cross County does its job, advances in Class D-1 playoffs

Rystrom — a dynamic senior and Dakota Wesleyan football commit who was everywhere on defense and recorded a team-high 16 tackles, was the one who got the turnover and he wound up being the one who scored the touchdown off of it when he sprinted for a 25-yard run. That score put his team ahead 14-0 early in the first quarter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cross County’s defense, which came into the game allowing just 18 points per game, had a shut out brewing until the third quarter, when Clarkson/Leigh quarterback Lance Paprocki tossed a 6-yard pass to tight end Carter Hanel. Outside of that play, though, the Cougars were stout. Alex Noyd was in on a lot of the action as an interior D-lineman and ended his night with 12 stops.

Up next for Cross County is the second round next Friday. The Cougars will need to wait and see where they’ll be reseeded in the playoff bracket. So for now, it’s about taking things one day at a time.

“We talked about the destination being Lincoln,” DeLano said when asked what he told his team after the game. “We came up short (last year) and kind of took a step back and thought about what we really want, and we want to go win the thing, but you can’t do that until you win round one and now round two.

“We have to keep it in focus and be realistic about it. We have to get healed up and be ready to go.”