Youth Wresting Tournament held in York

YORK - The NEUSA District 4 wrestling tournament was held at York High School on March 6.

Participating in the meet were 33 teams consisting of 390 wrestlers.

The Seward wrestling club finished first with 439.5 points. Grand Island Grapplers was second with 415 points and York Wrestling Club took third with 405 points.

York medists:

In the Pre-K and Kindergarten division, Jax Eimermann was the champion and Elijah Sova and Jake Schroetlin placed second. Wyatt Branz placed third and Ryker Miller was fourth.

In the first and second grade division, Bennett Perdue, Kale Loosvelt, and Bentley Schnakenberg were all champions. Clay Hinton placed second while Colton McGowan and Adan Garcia finished fourth. Brady Davis took fifth and Murphy Palmertree held down the No. 6 spot.

In the third and fourth grade division, Cole Vernon placed fourth; Lane Perdue was fifth and Carter Mierau and Carter Dye finished in sixth place.

Brody Mattox was the champion in the fifth and sixth grade bracket; Kade Gieck and Max Erickson placed second; Blake Bush placed fourth while Carter Schutt and Colt Eimermann placed sixth place.