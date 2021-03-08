Youth Wresting Tournament held in York

YORK - The NEUSA District 4 wrestling tournament was held at York High School on March 6.
Participating in the meet were 33 teams consisting of 390 wrestlers.
The Seward wrestling club finished first with 439.5 points. Grand Island Grapplers was second with 415 points and York Wrestling Club took third with 405 points.
York medists:
In the Pre-K and Kindergarten division, Jax Eimermann was the champion and Elijah Sova and Jake Schroetlin placed second. Wyatt Branz placed third and Ryker Miller was fourth.
In the first and second grade division, Bennett Perdue, Kale Loosvelt, and Bentley Schnakenberg were all champions. Clay Hinton placed second while Colton McGowan and Adan Garcia finished fourth. Brady Davis took fifth and Murphy Palmertree held down the No. 6 spot.
In the third and fourth grade division, Cole Vernon placed fourth; Lane Perdue was fifth and Carter Mierau and Carter Dye finished in sixth place.
Brody Mattox was the champion in the fifth and sixth grade bracket; Kade Gieck and Max Erickson placed second; Blake Bush placed fourth while Carter Schutt and Colt Eimermann placed sixth place.
In the seventh and eighth grade division, Ty Erickson, Emmitt Dirks, Brooks Loosvelt, Keagyn Linden and James Samson all placed second, while Christopher Butrick took third; James Stutzman was fourth; Avery Albers placed finished in fifth and Aidan Kadavy, Jackson Holoch and Zayden Londene all medaled in sixth.
All wrestlers finishing in the top four spots qualified for the NEUSA state meet at the Heartland Event Center March 19-21 in Grand Island.
The York Wrestling Club thanks York High School for allowing them to host the event.
They thank Casey’s, Pump and Pantry, Taco Bell and Starbucks for donating food and supplies for the tournament, and the York High school and York College women’s teams for volunteering their time to help run the tables. Also, thanks go to all the YWC parents for volunteering at the event and for their support this year.