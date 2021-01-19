 Skip to main content
York tennis coaches hosting open nights

The York High School tennis coaches are sponsoring open tennis nights for local girls and boys in sixth through eighth grade who are interested in tennis.

These are taking place on five upcoming Monday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m., including Jan. 11, 18, 25 and Feb. 1 and 8 at the Cornerstone Activities Center indoor courts at York High School. Tennis rackets will be provided.

No registration needed – only an entry fee of $15 that covers all five weeks, and it’s paid back in prizes. Make checks out to “York Youth Tennis.”

