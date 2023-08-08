TOP: York Middle School saw 10 sixth graders earn fitness awards after earning “outstanding” levels in one of five testing categories. MIDDLE: The YMS seventh graders who scored an “outstanding” mark on one of the school’s five fitness testing categories were recognized with a fitness award. BOTTOM: In all, 60 YMS students earned fitness awards for their work in P.E. during the school year. Here, the eighth-grade recipients pose with their t-shirts.