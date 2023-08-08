The York Duke Middle School students once again demonstrated their commitment to hard work and learning this past school year. A total of 60 students qualified for a fitness award and the three grades as a whole exhibited outstanding attitude and effort.

Students earn these awards by reaching the “Outstanding” levels in YMS fitness testing categories. There are five categories and students are assessed utilizing five different assessments. The Physical Education programs facilitate an environment and culture focusing on respect, outstanding effort, and a positive attitude.

The YMS students worked hard, had a lot of fun and learned a lot about themselves along the way. Thank you to York General once again for sponsoring these awards.