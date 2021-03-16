 Skip to main content
Saturday morning tennis coming this spring
YORK-This spring the York High School tennis teams will be starting a Saturday morning tennis program for girls and boys in grades 3 through 6.

We will run two 1-hour sessions according to age groups.

York High School coaches and players will put the kids through tennis drills and competitive games each week. The program will run at York High School using both indoor and outdoor facilities (depending on the weather.)

We will provide rackets for anyone who needs one. Tennis is a lifetime sport and we want to get kids involved at a young age.

Come and join us for Saturday morning fun!

Sessions: March 20, 27 and April 10 and 17

Grades 3-4-boys and girls from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Grades 5-6- boys and girls from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

The cost for all four weeks is $20.

