YORK – With the 2023 high school fall sports calendar set to open in less than two weeks, it time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.

Each week leading up to the start of the 2023 season we will be featuring three players who have been tabbed the top softball players in the area. There are a total of 11 so the final week will have just two players. Today is the third of those four installments with the final one set to run on Tuesday, August 15, just two days before the start of the 2023 season.

Sam McDaniel, SR., York High School-IF/P

The word consistency is how York head coach Kent Meyers described the play of Duke Sam McDaniel during her junior season. “Sam was the most consistent batter we had all year, and she had great command of the strike zone,” said Meyers following the completion of the 2022 season. “She made huge improvements in the field as well.” McDaniel batted .403, which was the ninth-best tally in the York News-Times final stats; she clubbed seven home runs, which ranked second on the team and the area, and while she played mostly shortstop for the Dukes she did see about 21 innings in the pitching circle. Her best night offensively was a 3 for 4 night against Lexington with an RBI and a triple. She was a Central Conference third team selection and honorable mention in Class B in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star newspapers.

Adrienne Waller, SO., Polk County-IF/P

As a freshman, Polk County’s Adrienne Waller performed more like a veteran at the varsity level. She led the Slammers with a .414 batting average and a slugging % of .770. Waller was also the team leader in doubles with 16 and she was second in triples with three. As a freshman she clubbed three home runs and her season’s best night offensively was a pair of three-hit performances against Falls City and Twin River in the opening game of the district tournament. “Adrienne is a very poised player. She contributed offensively and defensively in a big way as a freshman,” commented Polk County head coach Laureen Powell on her 2022 York News-Times All-Area nomination ballot. “She broke the school record for doubles in a season with 16.” Waller earned honorable mention in Class C all-state in both the OWH and LJS.

Savannah Horne, SR., Centennial- P/OF

It’s not a surprise that Centennial’s Savannah Horne led the York News-Times All-Area charts in stolen bases with 25 in 2022. She is the current defending Class C state champion in both the 100 and 200 meters from this past spring and she used her speed and quickness on the softball field from her outfield position. As a junior she also logged 85 innings on the mound and she recorded 70 strikeouts. In the batter’s box she finished with a .361 batting average, with 24 runs scored and her 30 hits was the top mark on the team.

“Savannah was a dimensional player who could play wherever she was placed,” said Broncos head coach Tori Homolka at the end of the season. “Savannah was our lead-off hitter all year and found herself on base most of the time because of her speed. She was one of our three team captains.”

Horne earned SNC second team honors and she was honorable mention in both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald.