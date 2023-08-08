YORK – The York High School tennis courts were the place to be over the weekend, as the York Cornerstone Bank hosted its 41st annual tennis tournament on Saturday and Sunday. Players competed across seven brackets, with winners in each of the men’s open singles, men’s B singles, men’s open doubles, men’s 35 and over doubles, men’s 35/50 and over singles, women’s open singles and women’s doubles divisions.

The men’s open singles title went to Zach Northey, who defeated Andy McDill 6-2, 6-0 in the finals Sunday morning. York’s Drew Hammer, Ethan Phinney and Collin Kotschwar also competed in the open division.

In men’s B singles, the Dukes’ Kaden Heiden emerged as the victor. Heiden opened with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Allen Ye in the semifinals, then defeated Levi Vogt 6-0, 6-1 in the finals to take home the crown.

York’s Wyatt Gartner also competed in the B division, where he dropped a three-set tiebreaker loss to Bryan Goff in the quarters.

Hayden Royal of York was also a winner in the men’s open doubles, teaming with Fischer to roll through the bracket with four victories in four chances, three of which were 6-0, 6-0 sweeps and the final one coming by a 6-4, 6-2 margin over the Hjermstad duo in the finals.

Hunter Royal also competed in the division, pairing with Schrock. Heiden, Hammer, Kotschwar, Phinney and Jaxson Alexander were also among the entries in the open doubles bracket.

In the 35 and over doubles division, the Reynolds/Warneke pairing took the title over the Leahy/Collins duo. Phil Cook won the men’s 35/50 and over bracket, toppling Paul Barnes 7-5, 6-2 in the title bout.

York senior-to-be Ellie Peterson, fresh off consecutive fifth-place finishes at the Class B state tennis tournament, also brought home some hardware Sunday after she downed Laura Freeman 6-2, 2-6 (10-4) in the championship match.

Peterson reached Sunday’s finals with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Waverly High School tennis head coach Tammy Tegler in the semis. She also partnered with Mayah Colle in the women’s doubles bracket, won by the duo of Wagner/Dorr. York graduates Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach were also competitors in the division.