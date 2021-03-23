Local teams get 10 players selected to CRC All-Conference

YORK – Three of the five selections to the first team of the Crossroads Conference boys basketball team came from schools in the York News-Times coverage area.

Seniors Owen McDonald of McCool Junction and Jackson Beethe of Exeter-Milligan joined Cross County junior Cory Hollinger on the first team.

Hollinger averaged 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds a night, while McDonald netted 16.6 points per contest and pulled down 6.6 boards. Beethe was the area’s leading scorer at 24.2 points and his 10.2 rebounds gave him a double-double average.

Also selected to the first team were Osceola sophomore Isaiah Zelasney and Shelby-Rising City senior Colin Wingard.

The Osceola Bulldogs with a final record of 20-7 were the only team from the CRC to represent the conference at state. The Bulldogs dropped their opening game 62-50 to St.Mary’s in their first trip to state in 33 years.

The Bulldogs also captured the CRC Tournament which was spread out over four different venues while the York City Auditorium underwent renovations. Osceola defeated BDS in the finals, 52-47, at Shelby-RC High School.