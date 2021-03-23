Local teams get 10 players selected to CRC All-Conference

YORK – Three of the five selections to the first team of the Crossroads Conference boys basketball team came from schools in the York News-Times coverage area.
Seniors Owen McDonald of McCool Junction and Jackson Beethe of Exeter-Milligan joined Cross County junior Cory Hollinger on the first team.
Hollinger averaged 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds a night, while McDonald netted 16.6 points per contest and pulled down 6.6 boards. Beethe was the area’s leading scorer at 24.2 points and his 10.2 rebounds gave him a double-double average.
Also selected to the first team were Osceola sophomore Isaiah Zelasney and Shelby-Rising City senior Colin Wingard.
The Osceola Bulldogs with a final record of 20-7 were the only team from the CRC to represent the conference at state. The Bulldogs dropped their opening game 62-50 to St.Mary’s in their first trip to state in 33 years.
The Bulldogs also captured the CRC Tournament which was spread out over four different venues while the York City Auditorium underwent renovations. Osceola defeated BDS in the finals, 52-47, at Shelby-RC High School.
The Cross County Cougars won the regular season title with a perfect 11-0 record, while BDS was 10-1 and McCool 10-2. Cross County finished with a record of 21-4, but was upset in the subdistrict and denied a Class C-2 District final spot.
Local second team selections include senior Tyler Neville of McCool Junction, senior Isaac Noyd of Cross Cross County and sophomore guard Trey Richert of Nebraska Lutheran.
Neville put up 16.1 points, Noyd averaged 11.2 and Richert led the Knights with 14.5.
The rest of the second team selections include Eli Noel, a junior from BDS, and Osceola freshman Kale Gustafson.
Honorable mention picks are: Nate Helwig, a senior from Lutheran; Haiden Hild, a Cross County junior; Tanner Wood, a senior from High Plains; and Peyton Pribyl, a junior from Exeter-Milligan.
McDonald, Beethe, Neville, Noyd, Helwig and alternate Wood will represent the conference at the CRC vs. Goldenrod Conference All-Star game in late May at Central City.