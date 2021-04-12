Local schools compete at Meridian track invite

FRIEND - The McCool Junction Mustang boys’ track and field team racked up 137 points on Friday at the Meridian Invite in Friend, scoring in 14 of the 17 events contested.

McCool Junction won six events and outdistanced second place Sterling by 30 points and third place Osceola which finished with 84.

Exeter-Milligan tied for sixth with Dorchester at 30 points, eighth place was High Plains with 18 and Hampton was 11th with two points.

Sterling’s Sam Boldt tried to keep the Jets in the team race as he scored 40 points winning the 200 meters, 300 intermediate hurdles and both the long and the triple jumps.

The Mustangs scored 53 points in the 800, 1600 and 3200 by winning all three.

Senior Tyler Neville won the 800 and Trent Neville was sixth. In the 1600 the Mustangs had a 1-2-3 finish with Tyler Neville, Luke Brugger and Jacob Brugger. Luke Brugger won the 3200 with Jacob second.

The Mustangs also won the 4x100 relay. The Mustangs finished second in both the 4x400 and the 4x800 relays.

In the throws, senior Kaden Kirkpatrick tossed the shot 51-9 and the discus 141-10 to win both events.