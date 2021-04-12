Local schools compete at Meridian track invite

FRIEND - The McCool Junction Mustang boys’ track and field team racked up 137 points on Friday at the Meridian Invite in Friend, scoring in 14 of the 17 events contested.
McCool Junction won six events and outdistanced second place Sterling by 30 points and third place Osceola which finished with 84.
Exeter-Milligan tied for sixth with Dorchester at 30 points, eighth place was High Plains with 18 and Hampton was 11th with two points.
Sterling’s Sam Boldt tried to keep the Jets in the team race as he scored 40 points winning the 200 meters, 300 intermediate hurdles and both the long and the triple jumps.
The Mustangs scored 53 points in the 800, 1600 and 3200 by winning all three.
Senior Tyler Neville won the 800 and Trent Neville was sixth. In the 1600 the Mustangs had a 1-2-3 finish with Tyler Neville, Luke Brugger and Jacob Brugger. Luke Brugger won the 3200 with Jacob second.
The Mustangs also won the 4x100 relay. The Mustangs finished second in both the 4x400 and the 4x800 relays.
In the throws, senior Kaden Kirkpatrick tossed the shot 51-9 and the discus 141-10 to win both events.
In the speed events, Owen McDonald was third in the 100 and the 200 meters and fourth in the 400.
Exeter-Milligan’s Casey Jindra accounted for the Timberwolves only win as the senior took first in the 100 with a time of 11.51. He also scored in the long jump with a third place finish and was on the fifth place 4x100 relay. A second place went to senior Jackson Beethe in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.59
High Plains’ top effort of the meet came from the Storm 4x100 relay that earned eight points with a second place effort. The High Plains 4x400 relay foursome added four more points with a fourth place finish.
In the pole vault, Tanner Wood cleared 10-6 for fourth place.
Hampton’s only points came from Eli Arndt who took fifth in the 3200.
McCool Junction and Exeter-Milligan will be in Henderson today for the Heartland Invite with field events getting underway at 11 a.m.
On Wednesday, High Plains will host their annual invite in Osceola where Hampton, Cross County and Nebraska Lutheran will join the Storm for a 9 a.m. start.
Boys- 1.McCool Junction 137 (MCJ); 2.Sterling 107; 3.Osceola 84; 4.BDS 55; 5.Diller-Odell 42; 6.Dorchester 30; 6T.Exeter-Milligan 30 (EM); 8.High Plains 18 (HP); 9T.Meridian 12; 9T.Friend 10; 11.Hampton 2.
Results include event winners and area athletes who placed.
100-Casey Jindra, Exeter-Milligan 11.51; 3.Owen McDonald, McCool Junction 11.67; 6.Lane Urkoski, High Plains 11.96.
200-1.Sam Boldt, Sterling 24.00; 3.Owen McDonald, MCJ 24.28; 4.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 24.34.
400-1.Alexx Winkleman, Osceola 54.38; 4.Owen McDonald, MCJ 55.20.
800-1.Tyler Neville, MCJ 2:10.45; 6.Trent Neville, MCJ 2:21.36.
1600-1.Tyler Neville, MCJ 5:16.90; 2.Luke Brugger, MCJ 5:23.43; 3.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 5:23.76; 6.Cade Kresak, EM 5:48.25.
3200-1.Luke Brugger, MCJ 11:15.89; 2.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 11:16.18; 5.Eli Arndt, Hampton 11:58.43.
110 Hurdles-1.Jacob Cerny, Dorchester 18.68; 5.Doniphan Tritt, MCJ 20.62.
300 Hurdles-1.Sam Boldt, Sterling 45.06; 2.Jackson Beethe, EM 47.59; 6.Tyler Due, EM 49.91.
4x100 Relay-1.McCool Junction 47.09; 2.High Plains 47.47; 5.Exeter-Milligan 50.22 (Daysan Staskal, Jackson Beethe, Marcus Krupicka, Casey Jindra)
4x400 Relay-1.Osceola 3:52.42; 2.McCool Junction 3:55.61; 4.High Plains 3:58.87.
4x800 Relay-1.Osceola 9:08.14; 2.McCool Junction 9:43.46; 5.Exeter-Milligan 10:19.94.
High Jump-1.Kohl Tyser, Dorchester 5-9; 6.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 5-4.
Pole Vault-1.Aaron Mick, BDS 12-6; 3.Tyler Neville, MCJ 11-0; 4.Tanner Wood, High Plains 10-6; 6.Lucas Beversdorf, MCJ 8-6.
Long Jump-1.Sam Boldt, Sterling 20-0 ¾; 3.Casey Jindra, EM 18-6 ¾; 6.Trevor Carlstrom, High Plains 18-1 ¾.
Triple Jump-1.Sam Boldt, Sterling 40-10; 5.Cainan Lovan, MCJ 36-1 ¼.
Shot Put-1.Kaden Kirkpatrick, MCJ 51-9.
Discus-1.Kaden Kirkpatrick, MCJ 141-10.