Local boys teams take first outdoor T&F test of the season

MCCOOL JUNCTION – It wasn’t comfortable for the Exeter-Milligan and Hampton boys of track and field Wednesday at McCool Junction, but early spring in Nebraska rarely is.
Still and all the kids, coaches and a few clutches of never-say-die fans huddled and muddled through the afternoon.
Of his girls and boys, Coach Jeff Germer of McCool said, “We are very encouraged by what we’re seeing so far this season. We have a lot of athletes, both boys and girls, who are learning to be competitors. It’s going to be a fun season.”
Fellow Mustang coach Ryan Underwood added, “It’s good to get back on our home track after not being able to compete last year due to the pandemic. We are in sort of a discovery mode right now, since the freshmen and sophomores were not even in high school last time we had a meet. In a small meet like this,” he added, “we are able to get a lot of kids in a lot of events. We’re learning a lot of good things about our athletes.”
In the running events, Casey Jindra from Exeter-Milligan won the 100-meter dash (11.39) ahead of Mustangs Owen McDonald and Cainan Lovan, second and third. McDonald had his turn in the 200 where he ran 24.40 to win over Mustang teammates Lovan and Aydin Orr. The 400 went the way of Ryland Garretson from McCool over fellow Mustangs McDonald and Harry Yunevich.
It was 1-2-3 for McCool in the 800, too, behind winner Tyler Neville (2:14.75), Jacob Brugger second and Luke Brugger third. Mustang Anton Tachynskyi was best in the 1600 (5:23.78) followed by Mustangs Ian Star and Trenton Neville. The open 3200 medal was earned by Tyler Neville (11:58.30) ahead of Mustangs Jacob and Luke Gruber, respectively.
The 110 high hurdles ended in a McCool, E-M, E-M finish with Mustang Dylan Rieken taking the win in 22:56. Troy Kallhoff and Tyler Due followed in that order sporting T-Wolf blue. The two-man, 300 hurdle race was won by Jindra of E-M (50.77) over Mustang Rieken.
In the 4x100 relay McCool A (47.15) won over McCool C in second and McCool B third. The 4x400 saw the Mustangs win (4:09.33) ahead of McCool B and then Exeter-Milligan. Only McCool answered the bell in the 3200 relay posting a time of 13:12.50.
Prevailing in the high jump, Mustang Garretson covered the bar at 5-feet, 4-inches to win ahead of T-Wolf Jackson Beethe in second. McCool’s Trevor Vodicka leapt to third. The triple jump went to Lovan (37-7 ½) over runner-up Garretson and third-place Brayden Dose.
Tyler Neville cleared 10-feet-even and took home top prize in the pole vault for the Mustangs, who got second and third, too, thanks to Lucas Beversdorf and Trenton Orlando. The discus went to Kaden Kirkpatrick of the Mustangs (129-4) over teammate Gage Rhodes and E-M’s Marcus Krupicka. Top shot-putter on the day, Kirkpatrick again, heaved the heavy ball 44-6 to best Krupicka and Rhodes.