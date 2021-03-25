Local boys teams take first outdoor T&F test of the season

MCCOOL JUNCTION – It wasn’t comfortable for the Exeter-Milligan and Hampton boys of track and field Wednesday at McCool Junction, but early spring in Nebraska rarely is.

Still and all the kids, coaches and a few clutches of never-say-die fans huddled and muddled through the afternoon.

Of his girls and boys, Coach Jeff Germer of McCool said, “We are very encouraged by what we’re seeing so far this season. We have a lot of athletes, both boys and girls, who are learning to be competitors. It’s going to be a fun season.”

Fellow Mustang coach Ryan Underwood added, “It’s good to get back on our home track after not being able to compete last year due to the pandemic. We are in sort of a discovery mode right now, since the freshmen and sophomores were not even in high school last time we had a meet. In a small meet like this,” he added, “we are able to get a lot of kids in a lot of events. We’re learning a lot of good things about our athletes.”