Linhart ready to start the next chapter of his life in Colorado
HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE SIGNING

Colorado State University at Pueblo Thunderwolves next stop for York senior

Kirby Linhart- York Track and Field

York senior Kirby Linhart heads down the runway in the triple jump competition at the Fairbury Invite in late March. Linhart’s jump of 40-8 ½ sits second among area triple jumpers.

 News-Times file photo

YORK - Once Colorado State Pueblo University made the offer to York’s Kirby Linhart to come join their track and field program, the decision was easy.

On Monday, April 26, Linhart signed his letter-of-intent to attend CSU-Pueblo where he would continue his education in Cyber Security and become a member of the Thunderwolves track program.

“I was kind of looking to go out of state and I was from Colorado and once they offered me and they were one of the bigger schools that offered me,” said Linhart. “I went and looked at the facilities and I really liked what they are trying to do over there.”

Linhart said there were other schools he was interested in, but he really liked what the coaches were doing at CSU and he liked the size of the program.

Kirby Linhart signing

York senior Kirby Linhart will be attending Colorado State University at Pueblo next fall. Linhart will be joining the CSU-Pueblo track and field program and furthering his education in Cyber Security. Present at his signing were his dad Russ to his right and his mom Xann to his left. In the back row is his aunt Jamie Ohl and his sister Olivia Linhart.

“I was also looking at the University of Debuque in Iowa, Concordia and Doane and all the colleges around here including Midland and stuff, but I just really liked what the coaches are doing at CSU,” Linhart stated. “They have a really big program and they are hosting Outdoor Nationals in 2023 and 2025. So I am excited because they are really doing big things down there.”

His college choice was also based on what CSU could provide educationally as well.

“They have an amazing Computer Science program down there and I am trying to go into Cyber Security so that was another big factor in my decision,” added Linhart.

At York High School, Linhart competes in both the long jump where he has a season best of 18-6 ½ and the triple jump with an effort this year of 40-8 ½ that has him in the top five in the York News-Times area. He has a time of 11.63 in the 100 meters.

Duke head track coach Darrel Branz said Kirby will be a great addition to the Thunderwolves program and they will work with him on getting better.

“Kirby has been doing some good things for us both as a jumper and as a sprinter. The triple jump stuff he will be really solid for them there. He will be a good addition for them. They will probably want to work on his form, just his running form,” Branz said. “They are going to get him running the way they want him to run. They will get him in good shape and start to break down his mechanics, his approach work and different phases of the triple jump. There is always a lot of room for improvement. When you have a longer season you have more time to look at what he needs to work on and break down different things.”

Linhart knows it will take time to get to the level they want him to be. His first season will be working on his form and his running.

“Coming in as a freshman I don’t think they are looking at me making too big of an impact, but my sophomore season and on down I should be able to do a pretty good job for them,” Linhart said. “I will be doing mainly the triple and long jump there, not much sprinting, just mainly jumping.

“It feels like a weight off my shoulders and I can’t wait to hang out with my friends this summer and not have to worry about all that stuff,” Linhart stated.

