Linhart ready to start the next chapter of his life in Colorado

At York High School, Linhart competes in both the long jump where he has a season best of 18-6 ½ and the triple jump with an effort this year of 40-8 ½ that has him in the top five in the York News-Times area. He has a time of 11.63 in the 100 meters.

Duke head track coach Darrel Branz said Kirby will be a great addition to the Thunderwolves program and they will work with him on getting better.

“Kirby has been doing some good things for us both as a jumper and as a sprinter. The triple jump stuff he will be really solid for them there. He will be a good addition for them. They will probably want to work on his form, just his running form,” Branz said. “They are going to get him running the way they want him to run. They will get him in good shape and start to break down his mechanics, his approach work and different phases of the triple jump. There is always a lot of room for improvement. When you have a longer season you have more time to look at what he needs to work on and break down different things.”

Linhart knows it will take time to get to the level they want him to be. His first season will be working on his form and his running.