Linden Kaliff one of six new inductees to YHS Football HOF

YORK - A committee made up of former York football coaches; Warren Washburn, Randy Cordes, Scott Kohmetscher and current head coach Glen Snodgrass sifted through more than 120 years of York football history to select the first Hall of Fame class.

Each member made their mark on York football history.

The York News-Times will feature one of the Hall of Fame members selected along with his bio and photo through next Friday.

The members will be inducted into the York Football Hall of Fame at halftime of the 2021 season opener against Crete at East Hill Field during a halftime ceremony on Friday, August 27.

Linden Kaliff (2010-2013)

Linden Kaliff, a first team Class B All-State quarterback, led York Duke football from 2010-2013 under coaches Scott Kohmetscher and Glen Snodgrass. Best known for his strong and accurate arm, Linden holds the following York Football passing records; most passing yards per game with 224, most passing yards in a season with 2529 and most passing yards in a career with 4219. He is also tied for the school record for most passing touchdowns per season at 24. While helping lead the Dukes to a 2013 state runner-up finish, he broke the all-time Nebraska Class B record for most passing yards per season.

Some of his best York football memories include making the playoffs in 2012 with a trip out west to knock off No. 1 Scottsbluff. His senior year state playoff wins at Gretna and at home against Ralston in overtime are games he will never forget. He cherishes the hard work in the off-season that led to the team’s success as well as many life lessons football has taught him.