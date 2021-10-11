Lindee Kelley is YNT Female Athlete of the Week

Polk County freshman shortstop Lindee Kelley played a big role in guiding the Slammers to the district finals for the first time in program history. In a 10-5 win over Central City to advance to the subdistrict finals, Kelley went 2 for 4 at the plate, scored twice, swiped two bases and drove in a run. She went 3 for 5 with a double, triple, four RBIs, four runs scored and two stolen bases in a 15-9 win over FCEMF to advance to the district finals.