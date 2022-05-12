Lindburg, Mickey clinch state track berths for Cross County

Lindburg, Mickey clinch state berths for Cross County boys

Heartland boys see season come to an end at district meet

By Christian Horn

CAIRO – On Thursday morning, boys track athletes from Cross County and Heartland laced up their running shoes and took to the track at Centura Public Schools for the Class C-6 district meet.

The Huskies scored 14 points on the day and failed to record a single automatic state qualifier, while the Cougars scored 25 points and placed eighth in the 10-team field.

Jackson Lindburg provided the biggest moment for the Cross County boys Thursday, as the junior crossed the line in 43.79 seconds in the 300 hurdles to take home the district title.

Lindburg and Shelby-Rising City’s Hunter White were neck and neck entering the home stretch, but White tripped on the last flight of hurdles to allow Lindburg the cushion he needed.

“There was a crazy headwind on the first half of the 300 hurdles today and everybody had to fight through it,” Lindburg said after the race. “I didn’t feel like I was in a good spot as I was making the turn, but I kept making up ground on the inside lane. It was a battle there at the end between me and Hunter, and it was his for the taking but just a little slip up at the end hitting the hurdle. He still gets to go to Burke and so do I. It’s an awesome feeling.”

Lindburg won’t be the only Cougar representative at the state meet in Omaha, as senior Damon Mickey qualified in the discus. Kolby Gorecki of Centura notched a winning throw of 150-8, but Mickey flung the discus 145-1 to take runner-up and the second automatic state bid by a little more than a foot.

Together, Lindburg and Mickey combined for 18 of the Cougars’ 25 points. They’ll carry the Cross County banner in Omaha alone after the Cougar boys failed to notch any other automatic qualifiers.

Heartland also competed in Centura, but the Huskies did not record any state qualifiers and finished in 10th place with 14 points.