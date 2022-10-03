 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Lutheran rallies past Centennial in football

LINCOLN – During the first half of Friday night’s tilt at Lincoln Lutheran, the Centennial Broncos flexed their muscles as they took a 17-0 lead into the locker room. The host Warriors flipped the script in the second half, however, scoring a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and adding another in the final stanza to rally for a 21-17 win.

The Broncos outgained the Warriors 220-184 and forced the game’s only turnover, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 4 for 13 (31%) performance on third down in a one-score defeat.

Maj Nisly completed 13 of 19 passes for 133 yards and also led Centennial in rushing, as the senior racked up 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 carries.

Levi Zimmer hauled in six passes for 61 yards to pace the Broncos’ receiving corps. Shawn Rathjen added a pair of receptions for 47 yards and also led Centennial defensively with six tackles and a fumble recovery.

