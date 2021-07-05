Lincoln Christian turns back York Seniors twice

YORK - No lead was safe for the York Cornerstone Senior Kings on Saturday, as Lincoln Christian left town with a sweep in a pair of comeback wins.
The York Seniors were hoping to get Fireworks Frenzy off to a bang in York on Saturday at Levitt Stadium and early in both games the offense lit the fuse taking early comfortable leads.
But the offense fizzled and Lincoln Christian went home with wins of 13-8 and 8-4.
The York saw its record drop to 10-16.
The Fourth of July holiday schedule also included a trip to Osceola on Monday night to take on the SOS (Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg) Rebels.
Results of that game will be in Wednesday’s sports.
Lincoln Christian 13, York 8
The visitors from Lancaster County jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as two hit batters, a wild pitch, followed by a bloop single to right field gave the Christian Seniors the early advantage.
York answered with three in the bottom of the frame as Bradyn Glebe ripped a bases loaded double to make it 3-2.
York saw Christian tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the second, but York responded with a five-run bottom of the inning and went to the third with an 8-3 lead. Glebe accounted for two more runs with a single as he had five RBIs in the loss.
Christian would score four in the third and two in the fourth to open a 9-8 lead and would never look back as they added four more in the fifth to account for final scoring.
After roughing up Christian starter T. Lanka for eight hits and eight runs, the Kings stalled out against B. Berger who pitched 3 2/3 innings and never allowed a run while striking out six.
York finished with eight hits to 11 for the Lincoln crew as Isaac Stark and Glebe each had two hits, while Noah Jones was 1-2 with two RBIs.
York’s Reid Heidtbrink got the start on the hill and allowed 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings and of the 12 runs he allowed, 11 were earned. He also had four Ks.
Gaines and Johnson each had three hits for the Lincoln club.
Christian 8, York 4
York got off to a good start as they plated three first inning runs and starter Beau Woods looked to be in control as he pitched three scoreless innings.
In the bottom of the first, Stark reached on an error and after Jones flied out to left field, Woods singled to score Stark.
Then Glebe plated his sixth run of the day with a single to score Woods and when Jonah Barrow reached on an error, Glebe scored the team’s third run.
That was the extent of the York offense until the fifth when back-to-back doubles by Barrow and Parker Anderson tied the game at 4-4 after Christian took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth.
The game was still tied in the top of the seventh at 4-4 when Christian scored four times and York was not able to respond in the 8-4 loss.
York out-hit Christian 6-5 with Jones, Woods, Glebe, Barrow, Anderson and Hirschfeld accounting for the hits. Jones added a triple to Barrow and Anderson doubles.
Woods pitched six frames. He allowed four hits; six runs, five earned, and recorded six strikeouts while walking three. Barrow pitched the seventh allowing one hit, two runs and a strikeout.