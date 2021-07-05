Lincoln Christian turns back York Seniors twice

Christian would score four in the third and two in the fourth to open a 9-8 lead and would never look back as they added four more in the fifth to account for final scoring.

After roughing up Christian starter T. Lanka for eight hits and eight runs, the Kings stalled out against B. Berger who pitched 3 2/3 innings and never allowed a run while striking out six.

York finished with eight hits to 11 for the Lincoln crew as Isaac Stark and Glebe each had two hits, while Noah Jones was 1-2 with two RBIs.

York’s Reid Heidtbrink got the start on the hill and allowed 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings and of the 12 runs he allowed, 11 were earned. He also had four Ks.

Gaines and Johnson each had three hits for the Lincoln club.

Christian 8, York 4

York got off to a good start as they plated three first inning runs and starter Beau Woods looked to be in control as he pitched three scoreless innings.

In the bottom of the first, Stark reached on an error and after Jones flied out to left field, Woods singled to score Stark.

Then Glebe plated his sixth run of the day with a single to score Woods and when Jonah Barrow reached on an error, Glebe scored the team’s third run.