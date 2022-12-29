Liberty Bowl classic serves as reminder of what makes bowl season great

Over the past few years, I had noticed myself beginning to feel more and more like perhaps there are a smidge too many bowl games in college football. Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoyed bowl season and the games themselves (for the most part), but I felt that if there are so many available spots that some years there aren’t enough bowl eligible teams to fill them all maybe you’ve got too many games.

Upon witnessing the absolute majesty that was the ending of the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas on Wednesday night, I would like to take a moment to rescind those prior beliefs. It was the kind of game that epitomizes exactly what I love so much about college football, and it had a little bit of everything.

It featured big plays, Arkansas dominating early and taking a commanding lead into the fourth quarter. The later stages had ample amounts of drama as the Jayhawks mounted a furious surge to erase a 15-point hole in the final 65 seconds of regulation to force overtime.

We were then treated to three overtimes and the return of my personal least favorite college football rule – the alternating two-point conversion attempts beginning with the third OT.

The game even had some shady officiating, as Kansas’ late rally was sparked by what officials ruled to be an Arkansas fumble even though it looked like perhaps the ballcarrier was down before the ball came out. Then, in overtime No. 2, the Razorbacks appeared to get a game-winning stop on a two-point try only for the refs to call targeting, giving Kansas another chance.

I do think it was probably targeting by the letter of the rule and therefore technically the correct call, but it absolutely did not look like obvious targeting live and I remain shocked they threw the flag for it in real time.

In the end any potential gripes with the officials is moot because Arkansas held on 55-53 in three overtimes, but even had the Razorbacks lost I would have been hesitant to blame officiating for it. The fumble was a questionable call for sure, but Kansas still trailed by 15 points with 2:43 left.

At that point, it still should have been game over. Instead Arkansas gave up a TD but still led by eight and only needed to recover an onside kick to end the game. They failed to do so, Kansas got the ball back and then went down, got a touchdown and got the two-point conversion to force overtime.

All of this is prime evidence as to why I very, very seldom blame officiating for the outcome of a sporting event. Far be it from me to condone poor officiating, and I do think refs should absolutely be held accountable when they err, but in the example of the Liberty Bowl, Arkansas still had several chances to put the game away in regulation even with the questionable fumble and didn’t do it. Plus, they eventually won the game anyway by making a stop in the third overtime, so clearly the questionable fumble didn’t decide the outcome of the game.

In the end, though, despite whatever gripes one may or may not have with the officiating, there’s still no denying the matchup was an incredible matchup that served as a fantastic reminder of what makes college football so special to begin with.

If more bowl games means more opportunities for games like the one that occurred between the Jayhawks and Razorbacks, that’s perfectly fine by me.

Basketball

I’m not the biggest NBA fan there is, but I did still feel compelled to include a small shout-out to Luka Doncic and his superhuman effort Tuesday night against the Knicks. In an overtime win, he put up 60 points (on 21 of 31 shooting), 21 rebounds and 10 assists. That’s a stat line no other man in league history had ever recorded – not even the great Wilt Chamberlain, who seemingly holds all the untouchable NBA records – and it’s a performance that even this casual NBA fan can recognize is incredible.

Prep sports

In the world of high school sports, the NSAA moratorium is over and we will be hitting the road to cover some of the numerous holiday basketball tournaments taking place this week. I’ll also be in Geneva on Saturday for Fillmore Central’s big wrestling invite, so area coverage won’t solely be limited to the basketball hardwood.

I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas, and may your New Year’s weekend be equally great.