Lexi Theis signs for volleyball at Rockhurst in KC

GENEVA – Fillmore Central senior Lexi Theis was considered one of the top returning area volleyball players at the start of the 2021 season.

However the 6-0 outside hitter decided to work on her individual skills and work with youth in the Lincoln area and forego her final season as a Panther.

“Actually this summer I talked to my coach at Rockhurst about not playing high school volleyball and doing something else in Lincoln and he was 100% down with my decision,” said Theis at her November 10th signing at Fillmore Central High School. “I went to train in Lincoln three times a week and I also helped coach a 13-sub team and a little kids camp like second graders. I did that with my club team.”

Theis posted solid number as a junior as she finished with 166 kills, 21 aces, 23 blocks and 138 digs. During her junior season, a season of only 15 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she posted season high 25 kills against Sutton and 24 in a win over Sandy Creek.

Theis said her decision to attend Rockhurst was already made before the start of the 2021 season and she felt that focusing on some key individual skills would be of more value to her. The decision to take this route didn’t come without some hesitation.