Lexi Theis is York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

The Fillmore Central girls handed the Fullerton Warriors their second loss of the season during last week’s holiday tournament thanks to a big night from senior Lexi Theis. Theis shot 7 of 14 from the floor – including 4 of 7 from downtown – and poured in 25 points as the Panthers pulled out a 49-47 upset victory. The senior also drained all four Fillmore Central 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds in the win. In a loss to Clarkson/Leigh in the finals, Theis led the Panthers with 11 points and pulled down four boards to finish the week with 36 points and 12 rebounds in two games.