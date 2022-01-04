 Skip to main content
Lexi Theis is York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
Lexi Theis

York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Lexi Theis, SR., Fillmore Central

The Fillmore Central girls handed the Fullerton Warriors their second loss of the season during last week’s holiday tournament thanks to a big night from senior Lexi Theis. Theis shot 7 of 14 from the floor – including 4 of 7 from downtown – and poured in 25 points as the Panthers pulled out a 49-47 upset victory. The senior also drained all four Fillmore Central 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds in the win. In a loss to Clarkson/Leigh in the finals, Theis led the Panthers with 11 points and pulled down four boards to finish the week with 36 points and 12 rebounds in two games.

