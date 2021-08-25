Levi Rath a football Hall of Famer at York High

York Duke Football Hall of Fame welcomes first six members

YORK - A committee made up of former York football coaches; Warren Washburn, Randy Cordes, Scott Kohmetscher and current head coach Glen Snodgrass sifted through more than 120 years of York football history to select the first Hall of Fame class.

Each member made their mark on York football history.

The York News-Times will feature one of the Hall of Fame members selected along with his bio and photo through next Friday.

The members will be inducted into the York Football Hall of Fame at halftime of the 2021 season opener against Crete at East Hill Field during a halftime ceremony on Friday, August 27.

Levi Rath (2001-2004)

Levi Rath played for the York Duke football team from 2001-2004 under coaches Randy Cordes and Jerry Dunn. He was a first team All-State and second team Super State player for the Dukes and also performed in the 2004 Nebraska Shrine Bowl. From his linebacker position, he relied on his instincts and hard hitting ability to break the school record for most tackles in a season with 163 - a record that still stands today.

Some of Levi’s best Duke football memories include the final game of his senior season against McCook at Levitt stadium with a standing-room-only home crowd. He will also remember playing in Memorial Stadium for the Shrine Bowl. Levi would like to share his Hall of Fame induction honor with the entire York Football Class of 2004, who were more like brothers to him than teammates.