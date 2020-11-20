Led by Owen McDonald’s monster night, McCool Junction wins its first state football championship

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Sterling Jets led the McCool Junction Mustangs 8-0 just 45 seconds into the six-man state championship Friday night at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney.

But then the Owen McDonald effect happened.

Behind a six-man single-game playoff-record 393 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, McDonald led McCool Junction to its first state football title in school history with a 70-20 win.

After McCool Junction led 30-14 at the end of the opening quarter and 62-14 at halftime, the ultra elusive McDonald tied the six-man record for most touchdowns in a playoff game with eight on the first play of the second half, a 59-yard run. That sprint gave McDonald 393 yards on 22 carries, which broke the record for most rushing yards in a playoff game by 3.

McDonald got to rest his legs the rest of the game.

“I was nervous beyond all get out and just ready to get on that field,” McDonald said of his pregame jitters. “My teammates are the best blockers in D-6, there’s no doubt about that. All the credit should go to them.”