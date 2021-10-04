 Skip to main content
Lauryn Mattox is YNT Female Athlete of the Week
Lauryn Mattox is YNT Female Athlete of the Week

  • Updated
Lauryn Mattox

Lauryn Mattox, FR., York

Over a six game stretch last week, York freshman Lauryn Mattox was 11 of 19 at the plate and worked 14 1/3 innings on the mound allowing 13 earned runs. Mattox went 2 for 2 against Lexington with three RBIs and a home run, she was 3 for 4 against St. Paul, 2 for 4 in the team’s win over Aurora, 2 for 4 against the Crete Cardinals and she had the only two hits in the loss to Northwest in the Central Conference championship game. She recorded pitching wins against St. Paul and Crete. She is batting .424 on the season with a team-high 36 hits and has four home-runs.

