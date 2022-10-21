Late touchdown powers Dukes past Vikings

YORK – Heading into Friday night’s top-10 matchup with the 4-4 Northwest Vikings, York head coach Glen Snodgrass told his players the contest would be like a heavyweight fight and whoever landed the final blow would win.

Friday night, it was the Dukes who landed the knockout punch at East Hill Park. Ryan Seevers’ 11-yard touchdown pass to Carter Stenger on fourth-and-7 with 1:27 remaining put York in front for good at 24-21, and Northwest missed a field goal with 20 seconds left that would have sent the game to overtime.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Snodgrass said. “There’s a lot of kids, because of a few injuries, that had to play darn near every snap, but they kept swinging. These guys showed an incredible amount of toughness and character tonight.”

The Dukes battled adversity early, losing senior Dalton Snodgrass to injury in the first quarter. However, York rallied to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room, then answered both of Northwest’s second-half touchdowns with scoring drives of their own.

“It was a great game. Northwest, they’re a good team. They can do a lot with their offense and they have a good defense,” Seevers said. “I was really proud of us. We came out strong and kept up the energy all night. Heart’s out to Dalton, that’s a terrible situation, but we all kind of got together after that and it was like ‘we’ve got to do this for him.’”

York built a 14-0 lead early, as the Dukes forced three straight three-and-outs defensively to open the game and the offense notched two scoring drives. Seevers capped the first with a 3-yard touchdown run on the Dukes’ first drive and found Emmanuel Jensen for a 19-yard strike early in the second quarter on the other.

However, the Vikings answered back. Quarterback Austin Payne found Alex Korte for a 34-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-5 to make it 14-7 at halftime, and the defense forced a fumble on the second play of the third quarter. Payne and Korte again connected for six, this time from 9 yards out, to make it 14-all with 9:10 to play in the third.

On York's next drive, Seevers’ third-down pass bounced off the defender’s hands and into the arms of Stenger for a 29-yard gain. Senior Austin Phinney added a 12-yard reception to convert a fourth-and-11 and put the Dukes in scoring range for Garrett Ivey, who booted a 34-yard field goal right down main street to put York back in front 17-14.

Lincoln Flagel's 30-yard touchdown run gave Northwest its first lead of the game with 9:21 remaining, but the Dukes had an answer.

On a lengthy drive that would ultimately chew nearly eight minutes off the clock, the offense methodically moved to the Northwest 21, where a false start turned a fourth-and-1 into a fourth-and-6. However, Seevers rolled out and found Ivey right at the sticks for a fresh set of downs.

Three plays later, on fourth-and-6 from the 11, Seevers fired to Stenger over the middle, and the junior put both hands on the ball right as it came toward the ground.

On a bang-bang play that could have gone either way, officials ruled Stenger caught the ball before it hit the grass, giving York a touchdown and a 24-21 lead with 1:27 remaining.

“We run the sail route a lot where the slot receiver goes to the corner and we saw their safeties attack that really hard when other teams ran it," Snodgrass said. "We call it a 'co-po' where we fake the corner and run the post, so we as coaches had to figure out what formation we wanted to run it out of. It’s usually a sprint out, but we decided to keep Ryan in the pocket, and it was a great throw but incredible catch by Carter Stenger. He pulled that thing right off the top of the grass.”

However, there were still 90 seconds remaining and the Vikings weren’t done yet. With no timeouts remaining, Northwest moved downfield and had a shot at a 41-yard field-goal try with 20 seconds left. However, the kicker slipped on the play and the kick never had a chance, sealing away the York victory.

The Dukes unofficially finished with 356 yards of offense (183 rushing, 153 passing) to 310 (126 rushing, 184 passing) for Northwest.

Coming into the game, Snodgrass talked about two keys for York to pull out a win: limit big plays on defense and win the battle in the trenches on offense. Northwest notched just two plays longer than 20 yards in the game, both of which went for touchdowns.

On the other end, the Dukes averaged nearly four yards per carry on the ground and rarely allowed pressure in the pass game as the York offensive line kept a talented Northwest defensive front at bay for most of the game.

“We weren’t doing anything fancy in the run game, just inside zone plays,” Snodgrass said. “Their No. 67 (Victor Isele) in my opinion was the best defender in the entire state, maybe the best defender I’ve ever coached against in my life, and Jude Collingham and the rest of the offensive line pretty much shut him completely down. They were top notch.”

Seevers logged 15 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and completed 14 of 24 passes for 150 yards and two more scores. On the final drive in particular, the senior delivered some key strikes in big moments to guide York to the go-ahead touchdown.

“I just told the big boys up front just give me enough time and we guys in the backfield can get it done,” he said.

Seth Erickson racked up a game-high 137 yards on 26 carries for an average of 5.3 yards a pop.

Ivey notched four catches for 41 yards and Dalton Snodgrass added three grabs for 21 yards before his injury, but Stenger finished as the team’s leading receiver. After missing a few games with an injury, the junior finished with four receptions for 49 yards and the go-ahead score Friday night.

“It feels amazing. To me, it means so much because I love this sport so much,” he said. "Being injured sucks, but you’ve really just got to battle through it because there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Northwest's Payne completed 20 of 34 passes for 173 yards and a pair of scores and Korte caught seven receptions for 91 yards and two TDs, but it wasn’t enough as the Dukes moved to 6-3.

More importantly, the victory likely secured a top-8 seed in the opening round of the Class B playoffs for York, meaning a home postseason game next week instead of having to travel.

“We’ve been dreaming about this since we were kids, so this is really special,” Ivey, a senior, said after the game. “We used to be at all of the big playoff games, and we’re excited to have one of our own now.”