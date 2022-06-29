Late surge powers Cornerstone Senior Kings past SOS

YORK – In a tightly contested game that went down to the final at-bat, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings scored eight runs over the final three innings to erase an early 8-3 hole during an 11-10 win over the SOS Rebels on Tuesday night at Levitt Stadium.

Neither side scored in the first inning, as SOS could not capitalize on a two-out single from Colin Wingard and York stranded Isaac Stark at second base after his one-out single to center field.

The Rebels broke through against York starter Noah Jones in the second, as Korbe Ursoski led off with an infield single, the next batter reached on a hit-by-pitch and Pierce Branting reached on a bunt single to load the bases with nobody down.

Brayden Santos cashed in, ripping a line drive to right field for a two-run single. Mick Hoatson tacked on a third run on a sac fly to center field, but Jones limited the damage to three runs and kept the Rebels from blowing the game wide open.

The Kings rallied in the bottom of the second as Carter Culotta drew a leadoff walk and Trey Richert reached on a bunt single.

With one out, Caleb Sahling drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases. A passed ball scored Culotta and put York on the board, but Jones grounded into a 5-3-2 double play as the home plate umpire ruled SOS catcher Grady Belt tagged Richert out before he slid across home plate.

The Rebels extended their lead to 4-1 in the top of the fourth thanks to a pair of York errors and singles from Wyatt Urban and Pierce Branting. A third York error made it 5-1 and Kolton Neujahr singled to drive in another run.

Hoatson grounded into a fielder’s choice but scored the seventh SOS run before York finally got out of the inning.

Trailing by six, the Kings chipped away at the deficit in the home half of the third. Stark drew a leadoff walk and Garrett Bonnell singled on a line drive to right field. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position with one down, and Trevor Vodicka cashed in with a two-run single on a line drive to right field.

Rebel pitcher Shayden Lundstrom fanned the next two batters to end the inning and limit the damage, and SOS tacked on another run in the top of the fourth thanks to a Branting sac fly.

York went down in order in the bottom of the frame but kept the Rebels off the board in the top of the fifth to remain within striking distance.

SOS made the call to the bullpen as Wyatt Urban entered the game in the bottom of the fifth and promptly walked Stark and beaned Bonnell. Marshall McCarthy grounded into a fielder’s choice for the first out, but a wild pitch scored Stark and Vodicka legged out an infield single to put runners on the corners for Culotta.

The first baseman cashed in, ripping a line drive to center field to drive in a run and make it 8-5. Richert reached on an error as another run scored, prompting another SOS pitching change.

Hoatson entered in relief and immediately gave up a single to White, loading the bases with one down for Dakota Brown. Brown singled to center field, trimming the deficit to 8-7.

With two down and the bases loaded, Hoatson beaned Stark. A flyout ended the inning, but not before five York runs crossed the plate as the Kings roared back to tie the game at eight apiece.

SOS regained the lead in the top of the sixth on Branting’s two-RBI single, but York cut the margin in half in the bottom of the sixth on Richert’s RBI ground out.

Caleb Sahling took the mound for York in the top of the seventh and worked around Wingard’s two-out single to hang a goose egg on the scoreboard and keep it a 10-9 game.

Sahling then drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the seventh, but a pop out and ground out put SOS one out away from victory.

Bonnell drew an intentional walk to put two runners on for McCarthy, who hammered a ball to center field that found the outfield grass. Both runners raced home as McCarthy took second with a walk-off, two-RBI double to cap a furious York rally and clinch an 11-10 win.

The Kings trailed by scores of 7-1 and 8-3 early but scored eight runs over the final three innings to battle all the way back and improve to 8-14 on the season.

SOS held an 11-9 edge in hits and York committed six errors against the Rebels’ three, but in the end the only stat that mattered was the 11-10 final score.

Vodicka recorded York’s only multi-hit game as he went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs. Richert and McCarthy added two RBIs apiece, while Stark, Culotta and Brown each tallied one.

Jones pitched three innings and allowed seven runs – though just three of them were earned – on seven hits and a walk with a trio of strikeouts.

Vodicka tossed three innings of relief and allowed three unearned runs on three hits and a walk while notching three ‘Ks.’ Sahling pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win.

Branting led SOS at the plate, where he finished 3 for 4 with a trio of singles and three RBIs. Santos also drove in a trio of runs for the Rebels, while Hoatson added a pair of RBIs.

Wingard joined Branting as the second SOS hitter with multiple hits, finishing 2 for 5 with a run scored.

Lundstrom lasted four innings on the mound and allowed three runs on four hits and a trio of walks while fanning five batters. Urban allowed five runs – three earned – on two hits and a walk while recording just one out, while Hoatson allowed one run on two hits over 2/3 innings of work.

Urkoski blew the save and took the loss, allowing two runs on a hit and a pair of walks in 1 2/3 innings.