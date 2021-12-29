Late surge leads Storm girls past Friend

BRAINARD – After three quarters of Tuesday’s East Butler Holiday Tournament opener, the High Plains Storm girls trailed the Friend Bulldogs 27-24. High Plains seized control in the fourth quarter, however, as the Storm outscored Friend 16-6 over the final eight minutes and pulled away late for a 40-33 win.

High Plains led 6-4 after the opening quarter thanks to buckets from Courtney Carlstrom, Rylee Ackerson and Alexis Kalkwarf. Friend pulled ahead in the second and third quarters to carry momentum and a three-point lead into the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, however, the Storm proved to be too much. Carlstrom singlehandedly outscored Friend 7-6 over the final eight minutes, while Hailey Lindburg added four points and Ackerson notched three in the final quarter.

The 16-point outburst over the final eight minutes proved to be more than enough, as High Plains pulled away late for the seven-point win. The Storm knocked down 15 shots from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers. Friend, meanwhile, made 12 field goals – 11 of which came from inside the arc.