Late surge leads Storm girls past Friend

BRAINARD – After three quarters of Tuesday’s East Butler Holiday Tournament opener, the High Plains Storm girls trailed the Friend Bulldogs 27-24. High Plains seized control in the fourth quarter, however, as the Storm outscored Friend 16-6 over the final eight minutes and pulled away late for a 40-33 win.
High Plains led 6-4 after the opening quarter thanks to buckets from Courtney Carlstrom, Rylee Ackerson and Alexis Kalkwarf. Friend pulled ahead in the second and third quarters to carry momentum and a three-point lead into the final frame.
In the fourth quarter, however, the Storm proved to be too much. Carlstrom singlehandedly outscored Friend 7-6 over the final eight minutes, while Hailey Lindburg added four points and Ackerson notched three in the final quarter.
The 16-point outburst over the final eight minutes proved to be more than enough, as High Plains pulled away late for the seven-point win. The Storm knocked down 15 shots from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers. Friend, meanwhile, made 12 field goals – 11 of which came from inside the arc.
Both teams struggled mightily at the foul line as they combined to make 15 of 41 free throws. High Plains went just 7-of-20 at the line while Friend connected on 8 –of-21 chances at the charity stripe.
Senior Cameryn Brandt scored 15 points for the Bulldogs to lead all scorers, but it wasn’t enough for Friend to walk away with the win.
Carlstrom paced High Plains with 12 points, as the freshman knocked down three shots from the floor and finished a perfect 5-for-5 at the foul line. Kalkwarf finished with 10 points to join Carlstrom in double figures as the senior buried five field goals. Ackerson added nine points.
Lindburg drained two of High Plains’ three buckets from downtown and finished with seven points, but the junior converted on just one of six chances at the charity stripe. Hannah Hodgman scored two points to round out the Storm’s scoring efforts.
The East Butler Holiday Tournament resumed Wednesday in Brainard.