Late surge guides Heartland girls past Dorchester

MCCOOL JUNCTION – With eight minutes to play, everything was there for the taking for both teams. For three quarters, the Heartland Huskies and Dorchester Longhorns battled each other blow for blow, with the Longhorns taking a slim 27-26 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The ballgame – and a spot in Thursday night’s Class D1-4 subdistrict final against McCool Junction – remained up for grabs, waiting for somebody to take the opportunity and seize control of the game.
In the fourth quarter, Heartland answered the call. Junior Lilly Carr buried a midrange jumper early in the frame to put the Huskies back in front 28-27 with 7:16 to play, and Heartland never looked back. The Huskies outscored the Longhorns 11-2 over the game’s final eight minutes and pulled away late in a 37-29 win to keep their season alive and advance to the subdistrict final Thursday evening.
It was clear both sides were evenly matched from the opening tip, as Heartland took an early 7-2 lead before Dorchester battled back to take a one-point cushion at the end of the first quarter. Allie Boehr answered back for Heartland, as the sophomore fought through contact for a go-ahead bucket 30 seconds into the second period.
Boehr’s basket sparked a Heartland run, as Carr scored the game’s next three points and senior Celesta Teijema canned a 3-pointer to push the Huskies’ lead to 15-8 with 5:30 left in the first half.
The two teams traded buckets down the stretch in the first half as Heartland took a 17-13 lead into the locker room.
Boehr and Cynthia Cerveny opened the third quarter with back-to-back buckets as the Huskies pushed their cushion to eight points. That’s when Baylor Behrens caught fire for Dorchester, as the freshman scored nine points over the final 5:26 of the third quarter to help the Longhorns take a 27-26 lead into the final eight minutes.
The cushion didn’t last, as Carr knocked down a midrange jumper to put Heartland back in front less than a minute into the fourth quarter. After a defensive stop, Boehr drew contact and went to the foul line, where the Huskies had made just two of their first eight free throws.
Nursing a one-point lead, Boehr stepped to the charity stripe and drilled both shots to make it 30-27 with 6:41 left.
The score remained that way for more than four minutes, as both teams traded missed shots and turnovers up and down the court. Finally, with 2:30 remaining in regulation, Teijema buried a shot from downtown to snap the scoring drought and double the Huskie lead.
Heartland’s 33-27 cushion held until the final minute, when sophomore Addison Lehr rolled in a bucket off a Huskie turnover with 59 seconds remaining for Dorchester’s first points since the 56-second mark of the third quarter.
Carr laid in a layup with 34 seconds left to extend the Heartland lead back to six points, and junior Riley Goertzen came away with a steal on the other end. Carr missed the front end of the ensuing one-and-one, but the Huskies grabbed an offensive rebound and Teijema drained a pair of free throws to ice a 37-29 win.
Neither team shot the ball particularly well, as Heartland finished just 14 of 43 from the floor and 3 of 16 from deep. However, the Huskies’ defense carried the day. Heartland held Dorchester scoreless for nearly eight minutes down the stretch – the Longhorns finished just 12 of 36 from the floor and 3 of 15 from beyond the arc – and crashed the glass to the tune of a 29-22 rebounding advantage.
The Huskies also forced 16 turnovers, but they gave the ball away 17 times themselves.
Both sides shot poorly from the charity stripe, where they finished a combined 8 of 20. Heartland made 6 of 14 free throws – though they did go 4 of 5 from the line in the fourth quarter – while Dorchester connected on just two of six foul shots.
Teijema canned all three of the Huskies’ treys and racked up a game-high 15 points. Carr netted nine points and knocked down four shots from the floor, while Boehr added eight points.
Goertzen and Cerveny notched two points apiece and Hayden Mierau tallied one to round out the Heartland scoring effort.
Behrens paced Dorchester with nine points, all of which came during the third quarter. She also missed all four of her free throws. Lehr added eight points for the Longhorns, six coming in the first half.
Heartland improved to 5-16 on the season and advanced to Thursday’s subdistrict final against McCool Junction, while Dorchester saw its season end with an 8-13 record.