Late surge guides Heartland girls past Dorchester

Carr laid in a layup with 34 seconds left to extend the Heartland lead back to six points, and junior Riley Goertzen came away with a steal on the other end. Carr missed the front end of the ensuing one-and-one, but the Huskies grabbed an offensive rebound and Teijema drained a pair of free throws to ice a 37-29 win.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well, as Heartland finished just 14 of 43 from the floor and 3 of 16 from deep. However, the Huskies’ defense carried the day. Heartland held Dorchester scoreless for nearly eight minutes down the stretch – the Longhorns finished just 12 of 36 from the floor and 3 of 15 from beyond the arc – and crashed the glass to the tune of a 29-22 rebounding advantage.

The Huskies also forced 16 turnovers, but they gave the ball away 17 times themselves.

Both sides shot poorly from the charity stripe, where they finished a combined 8 of 20. Heartland made 6 of 14 free throws – though they did go 4 of 5 from the line in the fourth quarter – while Dorchester connected on just two of six foul shots.

Teijema canned all three of the Huskies’ treys and racked up a game-high 15 points. Carr netted nine points and knocked down four shots from the floor, while Boehr added eight points.