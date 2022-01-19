Late rally lets BDS girls escape McCool by a bucket

BRUNING – McCool Junction led 43-39 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles rallied over the final eight minutes, outscoring the Mustang girls 14-8 in the final frame to emerge with a 53-51 win Tuesday night.

The Mustangs shot 18 of 41 (44%) from the floor, but they went just 2 of 12 from beyond the arc. McCool Junction also connected on 13 of 16 chances at the foul line.

Sophomore McKenna Yates, who entered the night averaging over 19 points per game, paced McCool Junction with 19 more Tuesday. Yates drilled 7 of 17 shots from the floor and made all four of her free throws, but she connected on just one of seven attempts from downtown.

Sara Weisheit added 13 points for the Mustangs and knocked down five of nine shots from the floor. The sophomore also drained three of five attempts from the charity stripe.

Sophomore Shelby Bandt racked up 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting to join Yates and Weisheit in double figures, while senior Chelsea Stutzman added five and senior Zarina Flaherty notched two. BriAnn Stutzman scored one point to round out McCool Junction’s scoring effort.